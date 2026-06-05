Top 10 DJ Mustard Songs Of All Time
- DJ Mustard helped shape the sound of modern hip-hop and R&B with his infectious beats and minimalist style.
- Mustard's catalog includes Grammy-winning hits and party anthems that have stood the test of time.
- Mustard's production has influenced the music landscape, with his songs like 'Not Like Us' becoming cultural phenomena.
Top 10 DJ Mustard Songs Of All Time
When it comes to shaping the sound of modern hip-hop and R&B, few producers have had a bigger impact than DJ Mustard.
Known for his infectious basslines, minimalist production style, and ability to create songs that instantly become party anthems, Mustard helped define an entire era of music. From club classics and radio hits to Grammy-winning records, his catalog is packed with songs that have stood the test of time.
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Here are our picks for the Top 10 DJ Mustard songs of all time.
10. “Ballin'” – Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
Released in 2019, “Ballin'” became one of the biggest songs of Mustard’s career. Roddy Ricch’s melodic flow paired perfectly with Mustard’s production, helping the track earn Grammy nominations and introducing a new generation to the producer’s signature sound.
9. “Rack City” – Tyga
This was the record that changed everything.
“Rack City” introduced the world to the Mustard sound and helped launch a wave of West Coast-inspired production that dominated hip-hop throughout the 2010s. More than a decade later, it’s still impossible not to rap along when it comes on.
8. “Don’t Tell ‘Em” – Jeremih ft. YG
A perfect blend of R&B and hip-hop, “Don’t Tell ‘Em” became one of the biggest songs of 2014. The track’s catchy hook and Mustard’s signature bounce made it a staple on radio stations, playlists, and dance floors everywhere.
7. “Needed Me” – Rihanna
Mustard stepped outside his usual lane and delivered one of Rihanna’s most memorable records. The dark, confident production helped turn “Needed Me” into a multi-platinum hit and one of Rihanna’s defining songs of the decade.
6. “Paranoid” – Ty Dolla $ign ft. B.o.B
Long before Ty Dolla $ign became one of the most sought-after artists in music, “Paranoid” helped put him on the map. The song remains one of the strongest examples of Mustard’s ability to blend hip-hop drums with smooth R&B melodies.
5. “Who Do You Love?” – YG ft. Drake
When YG and Drake teamed up over a Mustard beat, the result was one of the biggest rap records of 2014. The song dominated clubs and radio while helping establish YG as one of the West Coast’s biggest stars.
4. “My N****” – YG ft. Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan
Few songs captured the energy of the early 2010s quite like this one. The chemistry between the artists and Mustard’s instantly recognizable production created a street anthem that still gets crowds hyped today.
3. “I’m Different” – 2 Chainz
Simple. Memorable. Effective.
“I’m Different” showcased everything that made Mustard special as a producer. The beat was stripped down, infectious, and impossible to forget, helping create one of 2 Chainz’s biggest hits.
2. “Show Me” – Kid Ink ft. Chris Brown
One of the most underrated hits in Mustard’s catalog. “Show Me” blended hip-hop, R&B, and pop into a record that dominated radio and parties throughout 2014. The chemistry between Kid Ink and Chris Brown made this one an instant classic.
1. “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
No song has had a bigger cultural impact on a DJ Mustard beat than “Not Like Us.”
The record became a global phenomenon, breaking records, dominating charts, inspiring countless memes, and becoming one of the defining songs of the decade. Mustard’s production served as the foundation for one of hip-hop’s biggest moments and reminded the world why West Coast music remains so influential.
Honorable Mentions
- “2 On” – Tinashe ft. Schoolboy Q
- “Post To Be” – Omarion ft. Chris Brown & Jhené Aiko
- “Pure Water” – Mustard & Migos
- “Na Na” – Trey Songz
- “BPT” – YG
DJ Mustard’s influence on hip-hop and R&B can still be heard across today’s music landscape. Whether you discovered him through “Rack City,” “Ballin’,” or “Not Like Us,” his catalog has produced some of the most recognizable songs of the last 15 years.
What do you think is the greatest DJ Mustard song of all time?
Top 10 DJ Mustard Songs Of All Time was originally published on hot1009.com