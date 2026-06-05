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Jussie Smollett Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Jabari Redd

Jussie Smollett Reportedly Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Jabari Redd, Social Media Gets Nosy

'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett has reportedly called off his engagement.

Published on June 5, 2026

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Jussie Smollett is heading into the summer single.

It was a year ago that Smollett got engaged to Jabari Redd, but TMZ has learned that the relationship is now over.

“Jussie called off the engagement with Jabari within the last couple of weeks,” a source revealed to TMZ. “We’re told Jussie is focused on moving on and his music career.”

In June 2025, Smollett announced his engagement on Instagram in a since-deleted carousel post. 

The carousel captures the exact moment Smollett took a knee and opened the ring box for Redd. In the following photos, an ecstatic Redd holds out his hand for Smollett to slip the ring on, before other shots show the newly engaged couple embracing. Another photo shows a smiling Smollett, while Redd is clearly still taking in the moment. 

The final photo showed the sterling silver band with a single diamond in it, with the caption reading, “I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé… He said YES.” 

The engagement took place in Florence, Italy, so Smollett also dropped another post of photos of the two taking in the city’s sights, with the caption: “When in Rome…Sending you all love, peace, and joy. Praying we always hold our people close. Praying God touches the hearts of men to stop performative acts of power and start true acts of LOVE. It’s all around. It’s all that matters. God bless y’all. Love you.”

Now, the actor will allegedly spend his June 21 birthday a bit differently than he did in 2025. Neither Smollett nor Redd has publicly commented or confirmed the report.

Even in the year since their engagement, Smollett and Redd kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Redd is a Morehouse man, and according to IMDb, he’s a New York native who is an actor, producer, and director, and was in a few episodes of The Chi. He also appeared alongside Smollett in 2024’s Vivica A. Fox-led The Lost Holiday, which Smollett also produced.

As Smollett has largely stayed out of the public since he settled his hotly debated past about lying to the police over an alleged racist and homophobic attack in his native Chicago.

See social media’s reaction to the breakup below.

Jussie Smollett Reportedly Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Jabari Redd, Social Media Gets Nosy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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