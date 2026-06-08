REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Latto Talks Cardi B Fallout & 21 Savage

Latto is finally setting the record straight on two topics fans can’t seem to stop talking about: her friendship with Cardi B and those ongoing rumors surrounding 21 Savage.

During a recent interview, Latto reflected on the fallout that followed leaked audio of Cardi B making comments about her behind the scenes. According to Latto, the situation was especially difficult because she was pregnant at the time and considered Cardi a friend. She explained that while industry disagreements happen, she felt the issue could have been handled privately rather than playing out in public.

The rapper shared that Cardi eventually reached out to apologize, but by then her priorities had shifted. Between preparing for motherhood and welcoming her child, Latto said she wasn’t focused on revisiting the drama. Still, she left the door open for a future conversation.

Cardi B later responded publicly, saying she understood why Latto felt hurt and emphasizing that she never intended to disrespect her. Cardi explained that she chose to apologize publicly because the controversy itself had become public and noted that she made several attempts to connect directly with Latto to make amends.

Latto also used the interview to address speculation about her relationship with 21 Savage. While fans have long wondered if the pair secretly tied the knot, Latto shut those rumors down, making it clear they are not married. However, she did confirm that the rapper remains a significant part of her life, adding that some aspects of their relationship are best kept private.