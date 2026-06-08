Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Megan Thee Stallion Sued, Lizzo Honors UCB

Megan Thee Stallion has been sued in a lawsuit seeking $1.2 million for alleged unpaid wardrobe services, while Lizzo is earning praise for honoring a beloved Go-Go classic.

Published on June 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Megan Thee Stallion is making headlines after reports surfaced that the Houston rapper has been sued in a lawsuit seeking $1.2 million over alleged unpaid wardrobe services.

According to the complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, stylist Eric Archibald claims he provided professional wardrobe-related services for Megan and her business entities between January 2024 and August 2025. The lawsuit alleges multiple invoices were submitted but remain unpaid, leading to the legal dispute. Neither Megan nor her representatives have publicly addressed the allegations.

In other entertainment news, buzz continues to build around a rumored D.C.-based reality series called “The District.” The show is reportedly being shopped to networks and is expected to focus on influencers, socialites, and relationship drama rather than politics. Former Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Nneka Ihim is rumored to be among those involved.

Power Universe fans also have something to celebrate. STARZ released a new trailer for Power: Legacy, the franchise’s fifth spinoff series. The upcoming eight-episode installment reunites fan favorites Tommy Egan and Tariq St. Patrick as they join forces in New York City.

And finally, Lizzo is getting love from DMV music fans after releasing her version of UCB’s beloved Go-Go classic “Sexy Lady,” retitled “Sexy Ladies.” The singer shared that she has long admired the record and ensured proper credit and clearance before recording it. Fans are applauding Lizzo for showing respect to a song that remains a staple of D.C.’s musical culture and for helping introduce the classic sound to a broader audience.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Anthony J. Moore Rescues Black Woman While Driving Truck

Preacher & Trucker Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From Kidnapper

Hip-Hop Wired
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols' Family Wins $13 Million In Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Kennedy Center Told To Remove Trump's Name By June 12

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Roots picnic 2026
11 Items
Music  |  Mion Edwards

Roots Picnic 2026: Brings Go-Go’s 50th Anniversary Celebration to the National Stage

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter—Black Country’s Lasting Legacy

Celebrity Kids  |  lizsmith23

The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Celebrates High School Graduation With Uncle Blacc Sam

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close