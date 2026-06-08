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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Louis Vuitton Targets Maryland Live Casino

Louis Vuitton has sued Maryland Live Casino over alleged trademark misuse, while a major immigration enforcement funding bill moves forward in Congress.

Published on June 8, 2026

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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

One of the world’s most recognizable luxury brands is turning its attention to the DMV.

Louis Vuitton has filed a lawsuit against Maryland Live Casino & Hotel, alleging the casino used knockoff versions of the fashion house’s signature designs as part of promotional campaigns. According to reports, the French luxury brand claims the casino distributed products that could have led customers to believe the two companies were officially affiliated.

The lawsuit, filed on June 1, alleges that Maryland Live Casino used a mix of authentic and imitation Louis Vuitton-branded items in giveaways and promotions. Louis Vuitton says it first attempted to resolve the issue privately and reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter in April. While the casino allegedly indicated it would stop distributing the products, Louis Vuitton claims the promotions continued, prompting the company to take the matter to court.

In other news impacting the region, lawmakers in Washington are continuing to debate immigration policy after the U.S. Senate voted 52-47 to approve a $70 billion immigration enforcement funding package. The legislation would provide additional resources for immigration enforcement efforts, including funding for agencies such as ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the next several years. The measure remains a topic of national discussion as lawmakers and advocacy groups weigh its potential impact.

Meanwhile, Maryland residents are being reminded to prepare for the state’s upcoming Primary Election on June 23. Voters are encouraged to verify their registration status, review their ballots, and confirm their polling locations ahead of Election Day.

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