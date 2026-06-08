Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Free Summer Meals for DMV Kids

Families across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia can save money this summer thanks to free kids meal promotions and community meal programs.

Published on June 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV LOCAL NEWS NO LOGO

Summer break is officially here, and for many DMV parents that means one thing: keeping up with hungry kids who suddenly have all day to raid the refrigerator. With grocery prices, gas costs, and everyday expenses continuing to put pressure on household budgets, several restaurants and community organizations are stepping up with programs designed to help families save money this summer.

One of the biggest deals comes from IHOP, where children ages 12 and under can receive a free entrée with the purchase of an adult entrée. The promotion is available daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., giving families a budget-friendly dinner option throughout the week.

Denny’s is also offering a similar deal. On Tuesday nights from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., kids 12 and under can enjoy a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. Families looking for even more options can take advantage of Applebee’s Monday night kids-eat-free promotion, available at participating locations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Maryland, families can head to Tasty Diner in Laurel, where children receive a free meal Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the purchase of an adult meal.

Beyond restaurants, D.C. families can also benefit from the DC Youth Meals Program. The initiative provides free meals to children throughout the summer at participating libraries, schools, recreation centers, and other community locations across the city.

As school cafeterias close for the season, these programs can help bridge the gap while keeping children fed and families from stretching their budgets too thin.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Anthony J. Moore Rescues Black Woman While Driving Truck

Preacher & Trucker Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From Kidnapper

Hip-Hop Wired
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols' Family Wins $13 Million In Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Kennedy Center Told To Remove Trump's Name By June 12

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Roots picnic 2026
11 Items
Music  |  Mion Edwards

Roots Picnic 2026: Brings Go-Go’s 50th Anniversary Celebration to the National Stage

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter—Black Country’s Lasting Legacy

Celebrity Kids  |  lizsmith23

The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Celebrates High School Graduation With Uncle Blacc Sam

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close