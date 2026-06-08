DMV LOCAL RECAP: Free Summer Meals for DMV Kids

Summer break is officially here, and for many DMV parents that means one thing: keeping up with hungry kids who suddenly have all day to raid the refrigerator. With grocery prices, gas costs, and everyday expenses continuing to put pressure on household budgets, several restaurants and community organizations are stepping up with programs designed to help families save money this summer.

One of the biggest deals comes from IHOP, where children ages 12 and under can receive a free entrée with the purchase of an adult entrée. The promotion is available daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., giving families a budget-friendly dinner option throughout the week.

Denny’s is also offering a similar deal. On Tuesday nights from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., kids 12 and under can enjoy a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. Families looking for even more options can take advantage of Applebee’s Monday night kids-eat-free promotion, available at participating locations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Maryland, families can head to Tasty Diner in Laurel, where children receive a free meal Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the purchase of an adult meal.

Beyond restaurants, D.C. families can also benefit from the DC Youth Meals Program. The initiative provides free meals to children throughout the summer at participating libraries, schools, recreation centers, and other community locations across the city.

As school cafeterias close for the season, these programs can help bridge the gap while keeping children fed and families from stretching their budgets too thin.