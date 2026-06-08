Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Chris Brown Scare & Cassie Update

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Chris Brown Scare & Cassie Update

A woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to break into Chris Brown's Los Angeles home, while reports claim Cassie has left the U.S. after her lawsuit settlement with Diddy.

Published on June 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Chris Brown’s Los Angeles-area mansion is once again making headlines after another reported security incident.

According to TMZ, a female suspect was arrested after allegedly attempting to break into the property. Authorities say the woman never gained entry into the home and was taken into custody on trespassing charges. The incident reportedly marks the second attempted break-in connected to the property in recent weeks, raising fresh concerns about celebrity safety and privacy.

While details surrounding the suspect’s intentions remain unclear, the repeated incidents have sparked conversation online among fans who continue to question why high-profile celebrities remain frequent targets of unwanted visitors and intrusions.

Meanwhile, Cassie is reportedly embracing a new chapter far away from the spotlight. Reports claim the singer has moved outside the United States following the settlement of her sexual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Cassie sued Diddy in a lawsuit that was settled shortly after it was filed, but the case ultimately sparked a wave of additional allegations and legal scrutiny surrounding the Bad Boy founder.

While Cassie’s exact location has not been publicly disclosed, reports suggest she has no plans to return to the United States anytime soon. The update comes as Diddy continues to face ongoing legal challenges and public attention tied to multiple allegations.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Anthony J. Moore Rescues Black Woman While Driving Truck

Preacher & Trucker Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From Kidnapper

Hip-Hop Wired
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols' Family Wins $13 Million In Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Kennedy Center Told To Remove Trump's Name By June 12

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Roots picnic 2026
11 Items
Music  |  Mion Edwards

Roots Picnic 2026: Brings Go-Go’s 50th Anniversary Celebration to the National Stage

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter—Black Country’s Lasting Legacy

Celebrity Kids  |  lizsmith23

The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Celebrates High School Graduation With Uncle Blacc Sam

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close