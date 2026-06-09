Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Druski’s DMV Takeover, Chris Brown Custody Fight

Druski's viral audition tour packed the DMV with thousands of hopefuls, while Chris Brown's custody battle and new Diddy release rumors sparked fresh headlines.

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Druski proved once again that the internet can turn a joke into a movement. The comedian and content creator brought his wildly popular “Coulda Been Records” audition series to the DMV over the weekend, drawing thousands of aspiring performers and curious fans eager for their moment in the spotlight. What started as a parody record label and talent competition has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with participants treating the auditions as a legitimate opportunity for exposure.

The turnout was so massive that Drewski’s team reportedly had to narrow the field, announcing that social media trolls and comedians would not be considered. That decision left many attendees disappointed but highlighted just how much excitement surrounds the viral platform. Now, DMV residents are waiting to see how their city’s talent is showcased when the episode eventually airs.

Elsewhere, Chris Brown is making headlines for a more personal reason. The singer is reportedly seeking joint custody of his 4-year-old daughter, Lovely, amid an ongoing legal dispute with her mother, Diamond Brown. While Diamond currently maintains primary custody, Brown is pushing back against what he believes should not be a visitation-only relationship with his daughter.

Meanwhile, speculation continues surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs and whether a federal prison policy change could potentially affect his future placement status. Rumors circulating online suggest his legal team is exploring options related to federal time-credit calculations, though no official changes to his legal situation have been announced.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Anthony J. Moore Rescues Black Woman While Driving Truck

Preacher & Trucker Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From Kidnapper

Hip-Hop Wired
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols' Family Wins $13 Million In Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Kennedy Center Told To Remove Trump's Name By June 12

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Roots picnic 2026
11 Items
Music  |  Mion Edwards

Roots Picnic 2026: Brings Go-Go’s 50th Anniversary Celebration to the National Stage

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter—Black Country’s Lasting Legacy

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

40 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Perfect Verses Over A Tight Beat! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Sun-Kissed Stunners & Pretty Jawns Who Elevated The Vibes At Roots Picnic 2026

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close