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New iOS ‘Ghost Mode’ Lets You Hide Location

Apple’s New iOS Feature Lets You Go “Ghost Mode” Without Alerting Anyone

Apple’s latest iOS update adds a discreet “ghost mode” style feature that lets iPhone users temporarily hide their location without alerts.

Published on June 9, 2026

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Apple’s New iOS Privacy Feature Lets You Take a Location Break

Apple is rolling out a new iOS privacy feature that lets iPhone users temporarily hide their location from people they share it with, without sending any alerts or notifications. When the feature is turned on, the other person’s device will simply display “no location found” instead of a live dot on the map, giving users a discreet way to step away from constant tracking. This shift reflects Apple’s ongoing push to give users more granular control over how, when, and with whom they share sensitive location data.

The new option builds on existing tools like Find My, Messages, and system-level privacy settings that already allow users to manage location sharing. Previously, if you wanted to stop someone from seeing where you were, you usually had to fully disable location sharing, remove them, or dig into settings and toggle off location services entirely. Now, users can take a temporary break from sharing without permanently changing their setup, which makes the process more flexible and easier to reverse later.

This feature has practical benefits for anyone who wants pockets of privacy for safety, personal space, travel, or just not wanting to be tracked 24/7. It offers a less drastic option than completely cutting off location access, which can raise questions in relationships, families, and friend groups who regularly share their whereabouts. However, as Dominique Da Diva jokes, some partners may not appreciate you going “ghost mode,” even for a short time, especially if they already feel a sense of ownership over your movements.

Apple has long marketed privacy as a core iOS value, and this update fits squarely into that strategy by making location sharing feel more like a dimmer switch than an on/off button. For users, the message is clear: update your iPhone, learn where the new controls live in your settings, and decide how you want to balance convenience, transparency, and personal privacy. If you enjoy sharing your location but still crave moments where you can move untracked, this new iOS feature gives you that breathing room—quietly.

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Apple’s latest iOS update adds a discreet “ghost mode” style feature that lets iPhone users temporarily hide their location without alerts.

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