ReddzzRundown: Jay-Z’s “Reasonable Doubt” 30th Shows, Pooh Shiesty Trial Delay, Teyana Taylor’s BET Icon Honor

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Jay-Z Announces Paris and LA “Reasonable Doubt” Shows

Lady Reddzz says Jay-Z is on a serious run and this is just the warm-up. After locking in three sold-out Yankee Stadium shows, Hov is celebrating 30 years of “Reasonable Doubt” with new dates in Paris and Los Angeles. He will hit Paris on September 10 and SoFi Stadium in LA on October 23, giving fans two major chances to spin that classic album live. Tickets go on sale June 12 at 10 a.m., and Reddzz jokes that he might even drop more dates if the mood hits.

Pooh Shiesty Trial Pushed to February 2027

Reddzz also breaks down a rough update for rapper Pooh Shiesty. His federal trial, which was supposed to start next month, has been pushed back to February 2027. That means he has to wait about 11 more months behind bars before he finds out his fate. Meanwhile, his father La’Trail Williams Sr. and rapper Big 30 have both secured bond, leaving Pooh Shiesty and fans frustrated as his legal future hangs in the balance.

Teyana Taylor Named BET Icon of the Year

On a brighter note, Lady Reddzz is excited to share that Teyana Taylor will be honored as Icon of the Year at the 2026 BET Awards. She says she loves seeing Teyana finally get her flowers and is already hyped to see what Miss Girl is going to wear, because Teyana eats every single time she hits a red carpet. Fans can watch the show live on BET on June 28 and see Teyana’s big moment in real time.