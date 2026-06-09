Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

Jay-Z Shows, Pooh Trial Delay, Teyana Icon

ReddzzRundown: Jay-Z’s “Reasonable Doubt” 30th Shows, Pooh Shiesty Trial Delay, Teyana Taylor’s BET Icon Honor

Lady Reddzz breaks down Jay-Z’s new anniversary shows, Pooh Shiesty’s trial delay and Teyana Taylor’s BET Icon of the Year win.

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jay-Z Announces Paris and LA “Reasonable Doubt” Shows

Lady Reddzz says Jay-Z is on a serious run and this is just the warm-up. After locking in three sold-out Yankee Stadium shows, Hov is celebrating 30 years of “Reasonable Doubt” with new dates in Paris and Los Angeles. He will hit Paris on September 10 and SoFi Stadium in LA on October 23, giving fans two major chances to spin that classic album live. Tickets go on sale June 12 at 10 a.m., and Reddzz jokes that he might even drop more dates if the mood hits.

Pooh Shiesty Trial Pushed to February 2027

Reddzz also breaks down a rough update for rapper Pooh Shiesty. His federal trial, which was supposed to start next month, has been pushed back to February 2027. That means he has to wait about 11 more months behind bars before he finds out his fate. Meanwhile, his father La’Trail Williams Sr. and rapper Big 30 have both secured bond, leaving Pooh Shiesty and fans frustrated as his legal future hangs in the balance.

Teyana Taylor Named BET Icon of the Year

On a brighter note, Lady Reddzz is excited to share that Teyana Taylor will be honored as Icon of the Year at the 2026 BET Awards. She says she loves seeing Teyana finally get her flowers and is already hyped to see what Miss Girl is going to wear, because Teyana eats every single time she hits a red carpet. Fans can watch the show live on BET on June 28 and see Teyana’s big moment in real time. 

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

2026 NBA Finals - Game Three

Knicks Lose First Game Since April, Commander In Sleep Donald Trump To Blame

Hip-Hop Wired
Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 - Baby Phat - Front Row and Backstage

Dipset Collaborator J.R. Writer Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Hip-Hop Wired
Two people, a man and a woman, sitting and conversing in a room with farm equipment visible in the background.

Trump Insults 'Meet The Press' Journalist Kristen Welker, Crashes Out

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Holds Top Spot On Billboard For Third Straight Week

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Roots picnic 2026
11 Items
Music  |  Mion Edwards

Roots Picnic 2026: Brings Go-Go’s 50th Anniversary Celebration to the National Stage

Entertainment  |  Weso

Offset Checks Driver For Allegedly Touching Women Aggressively

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter—Black Country’s Lasting Legacy

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close