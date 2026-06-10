Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Tyler, The Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Date

Tyler, The Creator's popular Camp Flog Gnaw music festival will make its return this November, and tickets go on sale June 11.

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson/GA / Getty

Camp Flog Gnaw, the sprawling music festival spearheaded by Tyler, The Creator, will make its return to Los Angeles this November. Tickets for Camp Flog Gnaw go on sale this week and will likely be the hottest ticket in the land.

Taking to social media, Tyler, The Creator shared a poster image for Camp Flog Gnaw, emblazoned with the dates and sharing the advance ticket sale information. While a lineup is said to be forthcoming, the festival has seen various major acts play shows there.

First launched in 2012 as the OFWGKTA Carnival ahead of adopting its new name. It became an annual event between 2012 and 2019 before COVID-19 gathering restrictions prevented shows from taking place between 2020 and 2022.

Last year, performers included Doechii, A$AP Rocky, T-Pain, Glo-Rilla, Thundercat, MIKE, and others.

This year’s festival will be a two-day affair, much like the recent events, and will kick off on November 14 and run through November 15. Tickets will go on sale June 11 at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET.

Register now at campfloggnaw.com.

SEE ALSO

Tyler, The Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit In Partnership With Bloomberg Philanthropies

Matt Damon Addressing Global Water Crisis By Spitting Some Bars & More

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Akademiks

Lil Baby Calls DJ Akademiks The Feds, Ak Fires Back

Hip-Hop Wired
NC State v Texas

Sir No Chill Charles Barkley Refers To Cardi B As "Cardi D's" At NBA Finals Game 3

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Roots picnic 2026
11 Items
Music  |  Mion Edwards

Roots Picnic 2026: Brings Go-Go’s 50th Anniversary Celebration to the National Stage

Entertainment  |  Weso

Offset Checks Driver For Allegedly Touching Women Aggressively

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter—Black Country’s Lasting Legacy

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close