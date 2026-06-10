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Former Child Actor Sues Diddy Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Former Child Actor Sues Sean “Diddy” Combs Over Alleged 2007 Assault

The former child actor said he encountered Sean "Diddy" Combs during a 2007 networking event, alleging sexual assault took place then.

Published on June 10, 2026

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US-SEAN COMBS-VODKA

A former child actor has filed a suit alleging that Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted him, allegedly. The actor, now an adult who filed as John Doe, claims that the incident between him and Sean “Diddy” Combs took place in 2007.

As reported by TMZ, John Doe says that in 2007, he attended a networking event in Hollywood Hills. Still working as an actor at the time, Doe says that he encountered Diddy, who invited him to discuss career opportunities in private.

Doe then says Combs began touching him on various parts of his body and performed oral sex on him, which Doe claims he told the business mogul that it made him uncomfortable. After he was done, Doe says Combs left him inside the room alone.

In response, Combs’ rep offered a statement which reads, “The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He’s just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest.”

John Doe is suing Sean “Diddy” Combs and various agents who, in Doe’s words, were supposed to protect him for an unspecified amount.

Photo: Getty

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Former Child Actor Sues Sean “Diddy” Combs Over Alleged 2007 Assault was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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