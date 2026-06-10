Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Drake’s Crodie, Chubbs Presses Streamers For Filming The Boy

Drake’s Crodie, Chubbs Presses Streamers For Filming The Boy In Turks And Caicos

Drake’s right-hand man, Chubbs, recently pressed a streamer who appeared to be trying to get some clout off “The Boy.”

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

OVO Chubbs Birthday Celebration
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Drake’s right-hand man, Chubbs, recently pressed a streamer who appeared to be trying to get some clout off “The Boy.”

During the OVO crew’s annual Turks and Caicos trip, Drizzy decided to shoot a video for “Outside Tweaking.” Even Stunna Sandy, who is featured on the song, popped out to make a cameo. Before filming got underway, a few streamers on the island were live trying to capture the scene.

In the clip that’s now going around on the internet, Chubbs walks up to one of the streamers and appears to ask them to stop live streaming. The conversation was brief, but it quickly caught the attention online once the footage started making rounds.

Once Chubbs walks away, the streamer can be seen looking confused while telling their audience they have to cut the live. As they’re wrapping things up, Drizzy casually walks past them in the background. 

To their credit, the streamers didn’t seem to make a scene or push back on the request. Instead, they appeared ok with giving the ICEMAN some privacy while he cooked up a video and sipped a frozen peach bellini.

There was also a funny moment during filming when an older woman accidentally wandered into the shot, leaving Drake and Stunna Sandy laughing.

SEE ALSO

Drake’s Crodie, Chubbs Presses Streamers For Filming The Boy In Turks And Caicos was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit In Partnership With Bloomberg Philanthropies

Matt Damon Addressing Global Water Crisis By Spitting Some Bars & More

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Akademiks

Lil Baby Calls DJ Akademiks The Feds, Ak Fires Back

Hip-Hop Wired
NC State v Texas

Sir No Chill Charles Barkley Refers To Cardi B As "Cardi D's" At NBA Finals Game 3

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Roots picnic 2026
11 Items
Music  |  Mion Edwards

Roots Picnic 2026: Brings Go-Go’s 50th Anniversary Celebration to the National Stage

Entertainment  |  Weso

Offset Checks Driver For Allegedly Touching Women Aggressively

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter—Black Country’s Lasting Legacy

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close