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Drake Prime Day, Offset Monaco, Diggs Case

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Amazon Prime Day Essentials, Offset’s Monaco Moment, Stefon Diggs Hit With Court Deadline

Dominique Da Diva breaks down Drake’s Prime Day essentials, Offset’s viral Monaco confrontation and Stefon Diggs’ latest court-ordered deadline.

Published on June 10, 2026

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Drake Fans Gear Up For Amazon Prime Day Essentials

Drake fans are about to have a field day on Amazon as his “Drake Essentials” collection lines up perfectly with Prime Day deals. The Canadian superstar has teamed up with Amazon to offer everything from hoodies to Air Drake–inspired merch, all timed around the four-day Prime Day event running June 23–26. With prices expected to drop across the collection, Dominique Da Diva says fans are already getting their coins together to click “add to cart” as soon as the sale goes live.

Offset’s Viral Altercation In Monaco

Offset is trending again after a tense confrontation in Monaco went viral across social media. Video shows the rapper squaring up to a driver he accuses of grabbing women by the neck and putting his hands on them during a heated street encounter. Witnesses told outlets the driver was acting aggressively toward several women, and Offset can be heard warning the man that if he touches another woman, he will handle it himself. The clip ends before any punches are thrown, and as of now there have been no public reports of arrests or police intervention tied to the incident.

Stefon Diggs Faces Court-Appointed Deadline

NFL star Stefon Diggs is also in the headlines as the legal pressure around his case continues to build. The former Patriots wide receiver has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation along with misdemeanor assault and battery, and the court has started to lock in key dates and deadlines in his case. Reports note that a previous hearing was moved to accommodate his professional schedule, but a court-imposed deadline now requires Diggs to turn over additional discovery materials as his civil and criminal battles move forward. He remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, but Dominique makes it clear that the clock is ticking on his next legal steps.

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