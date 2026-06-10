ReddzzRundown: Offset Checks Alleged Aggressor in Viral Video, Judge Presses Stefon Diggs For More Answers

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Offset Confronts Driver Accused Of Grabbing Women

Lady Reddzz says it feels like trouble follows Offset everywhere, but this time she is standing with him. A viral video shows the rapper confronting a man outside a vehicle after allegedly seeing him put his hands on women and grab them by the neck. In the clip, Offset can be heard warning the man to chill out before he steps in, basically telling him he better lay low. Reddzz calls it the kind of moment that reminds women real men still exist, while also urging Offset to be careful because he should want zero problems.

The encounter has social media debating how far is too far when stepping into a tense situation in public. On one hand, many fans are praising Offset for speaking up when he believed women were being mistreated. On the other, Reddzz notes that any confrontation captured on camera can quickly turn into a legal or safety issue, especially for high-profile celebrities. Still, her tone makes clear that she respects him calling out someone accused of crossing the line with women.

Judge Demands More Details From Stefon Diggs In Assault Case

Reddzz then shifts to NFL free agent Stefon Diggs, who could be heading back to court in his ongoing legal battle with Christopher Blake Griffith. Griffith is the man who previously accused Diggs of allegedly drugging and assaulting him in May 2023, among other claims. Now, a judge wants to dig deeper into how Diggs actually knows Griffith, rejecting Diggs’ description of him as just an acquaintance.

According to what Reddzz cites from TMZ, the judge has ordered Diggs to provide a truthful, complete, and non-evasive response about their relationship. Diggs must answer more fully about what happened during the May 2023 interactions at his Rockville, Maryland residence and who else was present that day. As Reddzz puts it, everyone wants to know who all was over there, and the court is now demanding those details on the record. She tells listeners they can read more inside Red’s Rundown on KYSDC.com and reminds them to follow her @LadyRedz on Instagram.