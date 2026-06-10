Listen Live
Close
Reality TV

TLDW: Here's What You Missed Love Island Season 8 Week 1

TLDW: Here's What You Miseed Love Island Season 8 Week 1

Love Island USA Season 8 kicked off with romance, drama, surprise twists, and plenty of recouplings. Here's how social media feels about episodes 1-7

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A woman with long red hair wearing a gold dress stands in the ocean at sunset, surrounded by other people in swimsuits. The text "Love Island USA" appears in the top left.
Source: Peacock / Love Island

The first week of Love Island USA Season 8 delivered plenty of drama, unexpected connections, and nonstop flirting as Islanders settled into the villa and began exploring their options. 


From surprise bombshells to solidifying couples and early relationship tests, Episodes 1-7 gave viewers plenty to talk about. The internet has a lot of thoughts and options on everything that’s happened in week one, but one thing they agree on is that there’s been no shortage of kissing. Viewers have pointed out how quickly contestants have been locking lips as they search for romance and try to secure their place in the villa. But that’s not all they’re saying, take a look at what the internet is saying about Love Island week one, season 8 

First off, the internet had to lay some ground rules for this season:

Episode 1- Islanders are welcomed to the villa and we have the first coupling of this season

Episode 2 Our first set of bombshells enter the villa

Episode 3Do we have a huda part 2? it was daylight savings time

Episode 4 – We’ve got a new bombshell, Gimmie 10

Episode 5 Our first islander leaves

Episode 6We had a real messy challenge in a real big bed, plus 3 new bombshells

Episode 7No disrespect will be tolerated in our Villa, No closed off connections

TLDW: Here's What You Miseed Love Island Season 8 Week 1 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit In Partnership With Bloomberg Philanthropies

Matt Damon Addressing Global Water Crisis By Spitting Some Bars & More

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Akademiks

Lil Baby Calls DJ Akademiks The Feds, Ak Fires Back

Hip-Hop Wired
NC State v Texas

Sir No Chill Charles Barkley Refers To Cardi B As "Cardi D's" At NBA Finals Game 3

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Roots picnic 2026
11 Items
Music  |  Mion Edwards

Roots Picnic 2026: Brings Go-Go’s 50th Anniversary Celebration to the National Stage

Entertainment  |  Weso

Offset Checks Driver For Allegedly Touching Women Aggressively

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter—Black Country’s Lasting Legacy

News  |  Joe Jurado

From Maine To South Carolina: Everything That Happened In Tuesday’s Primaries

40 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Perfect Verses Over A Tight Beat! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Sun-Kissed Stunners & Pretty Jawns Who Elevated The Vibes At Roots Picnic 2026

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close