Fashion Killa Coupled Up: Rihanna Packs On PDA For Her 'No.1 Fan' A$AP After He Asks For An Autograph–'I Had His Babies'

Source: Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com / Courtesy of AWGE

RIH-diculously adorable A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been packing on the PDA this week after being spotted in the NYC streets.

It all started with the Knicks. As BOSSIP previously reported, while Rocky attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden —where the Knicks pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history with a stunning 107-106 win over the Spurs after overcoming a 29-point deficit — he and Rihanna also took the celebration to the streets.

A viral clip showed Rihanna taking shots at a Knicks-themed basketball hoop as a crowd of fans cheered her on with chants of “Let’s go RihRih!” while Rocky stood nearby grinning from ear to ear. Rocky has made his Knicks loyalty clear all postseason, telling GQ, “I’m from New York, sweetheart. I ain’t no Knicks fan. I am a Knick.”

Then came the newsstand moment that absolutely sent the internet into a tizzy. On Wednesday (June 10), Rocky and Rihanna were spotted at a New York City newsstand where a fan captured Rocky holding up Rihanna’s recent W magazine cover story and asking for her autograph.

“I’ve been your fan for a long time,” Rocky told her.

When Rihanna pointed out that he was technically “a fan” while she was “a groupie,” Rocky responded,

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’m your No. 1 groupie. Excuse me miss, can you please sign this for me? Put it out to your future baby daddy.”

The future baby daddy line made Rihanna laugh, and she joked that she couldn’t have their fourth child as she “already had her BBL appointment set up.”

And then Rihanna decided two could play that game. As Complex reported, while chatting with Maurice Kamara’s The People Gallery and holding up the recently released comeback issue of Vibe magazine featuring Rocky on the cover, Rihanna gushed,

“And this is… My baby daddy brought Vibe back. You know, the vibe has been lost. The vibe has been brought back. Oh my god, look. Right there. I f****ed that n***a and I had his babies.”

Rocky then walked into the same interview, again citing himself as a “good luck charm” for the Knicks. The two share three children together, including their youngest daughter, Rocki Irish, born in September of last year.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have built one of the most genuinely playful and affectionate public relationships in entertainment. This week, they put the entire blueprint on display. Autographs, baby daddy declarations, sidewalk basketball, and matching magazine covers. Some people get flowers. Rihanna and Rocky get full media cycles dedicated to how much they adore each other.

RELATED: Reps For Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Tell Fans To RIH-Lax Amid Swirling Met Gala Tension Rumors

Fashion Killa Coupled Up: Rihanna Packs On PDA For Her 'No.1 Fan' A$AP After He Asks For An Autograph–'I Had His Babies' was originally published on bossip.com