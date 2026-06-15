42 Dugg Talks “Thick Ones,” Kash Doll, Prison, Dating, & BBWs & More

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg pulled up to Leah’s Lemonade with Leah Henry backstage at The Fillmore in the DMV, where he opened up about his new single “Thick Ones,” his appreciation for women of all sizes, and the inspiration behind creating what many fans are calling a summer anthem. During the candid conversation, Dugg explained that the record was rooted in woman empowerment and his desire to create something that women could enjoy just as much as the men who have supported his music throughout his career. He also discussed collaborating with fellow Detroit native Cash Doll and shared his thoughts on the challenges women face in the music industry, emphasizing that consistency is ultimately what wins over audiences.

The interview also took a deeper turn as 42 Dugg reflected on his journey from spending years behind bars to becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. The rapper spoke about remaining grateful for every opportunity and using his platform to uplift those who are still incarcerated, ensuring they know they haven’t been forgotten. Leah also put Dugg in the hot seat during a hilarious round of “Can You Dugg It?” where he revealed his thoughts on clingy partners, dating while single, body counts, and toxic relationships. From laughs about the mysterious “CeCe from DC” to heartfelt reflections on perseverance, the interview showcased both the humor and humility that have made 42 Dugg a fan favorite.