Get The Camera, Spike! The New York Knicks Are World Champions Again After A 53-Year Drought, Jalen Brunson Named Finals MVP

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Start spreading the news, The New York Knicks are the 2026 NBA Champions after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1.

More than breaking a 53-year drought, the Knicks got to the Larry O’Brien trophy in a remarkable fashion, outscoring their opponents by 283 points in the playoffs. They also went undefeated in two rounds of the playoffs, losing only one game in the Finals by a four point margin. Led by the heroic athleticism of Jalen Brunson, the Eastern Conference champions have restored the winning energy to New York.

The win validated Brunson’s talent and ability to put a team on his back and get them to the promised land. Sports talking heads have longtime debated whether, as a small guard, the Jersey native could overcome the NBA’s gradually increasing height minimum to join the coveted group of players who’ve become champions. Well, Brunson not only delivered, he far surpassed expectations scoring 45 points in Game 5 on the road, a feat only accomplished by Michael Jordan before him. He was also named Finals MVP.

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It was extremely sweet for the Brunson family as Jalen’s father, Rick, was part of the 1999 Knicks team that reached the NBA Finals before being defeated by the Tim Duncan-led Spurs. Rick is also part of the Knicks coaching staff which means he’ll get a ring of his own.

The moment was also a big one for Karl-Anthony Towns who came to the Knicks in a surprising trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves before the 2024-25 season. Towns was an instrumental part of the Timberwolves making it to the Western Conference finals and seemed to be the missing piece for the team’s leader Anthony Edwards. Towns’ presence was immediately felt in New York, earning him the nickname “Bodega Kat” from the fans.

Towns had the gargantuan task of guarding San Antonio’s 7’4″ phenom Victor Wembanyama and had to fight to establish his offensive rhythm but he never faltered on effort. And he had his girl Jordyn Woods by his side the entire way. The entrepreneur and influencer has become one of the NBA’s most popular WAGs with her custom fits and accessories, including an orange, crocodile bag that has become its own moment.

Now simply known as “The Bag,” the notable accessory became the good luck charm for the team as Jordyn wore it during every victory on the Knicks’ historic run. The one game during the Finals where she was not allowed to wear it—due to increased security measures for Donald Trump—the Knicks took a L. Give our girl her two rings this summer!

The Knicks also delivered a heart stopping and jaw dropping performance in Game 4 by coming back from down 29 points to win by 1 point, taking a 3-1 lead into San Antonio on their way to sealing the deal. The player of that game was definitely Og Anounby, whose put back go ahead bucket helped deliver the win.

The championship also held a great significance for Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges who, along with Brunson, won a National Championship with the Villanova Wildcats as college teammates in 2016. A decade later they’ve proven that they still have what it takes to bring home a trophy.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said the Knicks parade will take place the day before Juneteenth, leaving New Yorkers to celebrate the entire weekend. A NBA championship, a three night Jay-Z residency at Yankee Stadium, the World Cup Finals and a new mayor who cares about the everyday people? Goodness!

We know one fan who is likely preparing to have the biggest celebration of his own and that’s the Knicks’ #1 supporter, season ticket holder and Academy Award winner Spike Lee. His love and devotion to the Knickerbockers has been on display for the last 40 years through every trade, rough season and playoff run. Hang Spike’s jersey in the rafters right next to the banner. Congratulations, New York!!

Get The Camera, Spike! The New York Knicks Are World Champions Again After A 53-Year Drought, Jalen Brunson Named Finals MVP was originally published on bossip.com