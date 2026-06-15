DMV Local News: No Flights Leaving Reagan National On July 4 As FAA Shuts Down Airspace For 250th Celebration

FAA to suspend all commercial flights from Reagan National for July 4 celebrations.

Dominique advises DMV residents to book flights from other airports and build in extra time.

Dominique links airport closure to importance of voting, with early voting underway in MD and DC.

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FAA To Suspend All Commercial Flights From Reagan National

Dominique Da Diva says if you are planning to fly out around July 4, you need to rethink any plans involving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is planning to close Reagan National’s airspace on July 4 and suspend all commercial flights out of the airport for the nation’s 250th Independence Day celebrations. The FAA has not said exactly how long the stoppage will last, but officials warn disruptions could be more extensive than a typical ground stop due to the scale of the event.

If you are trying to get out of town that weekend, Dominique makes it clear that Reagan National is not the way to go. She reminds listeners how many people were already stuck recently when airspace shut down during the big UFC celebration in DC. With another huge federal event on deck, travelers should expect tighter security, restricted airspace and longer delays across the region. Dominique urges anyone in the DMV with July 4 travel plans to book through another airport and build in extra time.

Dominique connects the airport shutdown to a bigger conversation about how public money and federal decisions affect everyday life. She asks listeners if they noticed how their tax dollars were being spent during the recent UFC weekend and says that if it bothered them, they need to translate that frustration into votes. For Maryland, early voting is already underway through Thursday, and DC voters can head to the polls starting at 7 a.m. with many centers open until 8 p.m.

She stresses that elections have consequences, from redistricting fights to how resources and events impact local communities. Dominique believes it is crucial for people to show up in person to vote, especially as “funny stuff” with maps and rules makes the political landscape more confusing. She jokes that it is getting to the point where she barely knows what she can safely say on the air, but one thing she can say for sure is that Reagan National will be closed on July 4.

Dominique’s message to DMV residents is simple: find another airport to fly out of that holiday and get your vote on while you are here. She emphasizes that every ballot matters, particularly when federal events can shut down local infrastructure and disrupt plans. For more details on the airport closure, early voting times and locations, she directs listeners to dominiquethedivashow.com.