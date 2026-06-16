ReddzzRundown: Cash Money & No Limit Announce 17-City Arena Tour As Diddy Scores Major Legal Win Over Dawn Richard

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Cash Money & No Limit Link Up For 17-City Arena Tour

Lady Reddzz says it is time to get your knees ready and glue that wig down because Cash Money Records and No Limit Records are officially hitting the road together. The two legendary Southern rap empires are teaming up for a 17-city arena tour that will bring both crews to one stage. The lineup includes Birdman, Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X and more, with Boosie listed as a special guest on select dates. Reddzz jokes that the Verzuz battle was just a warm-up compared to this full arena run.

For the DMV, the key date is October 8, when the tour pulls up to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19, and Reddzz hints that listeners who “know like she do” might get a chance to win their way into the show through the station. She also raises the big fan question: will Lil Wayne pull up for any of these dates, or stay a question mark on the lineup. Either way, she frames the tour as a throwback celebration that takes fans straight back to the late 90s and early 2000s.

Diddy Wins Dismissal Of Most Claims In Dawn Richard Lawsuit

Reddzz then shifts to a legal update involving Sean “Diddy” Combs and former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard. Dawn had accused Diddy of sexual assault, battery, harassment, false imprisonment, gender discrimination, copyright infringement, breach of contract and unpaid royalties. According to federal court records Reddzz cites, the judge found that the majority of her claims were barred by the applicable statutes of limitations because they were filed after the legal deadlines expired.

The ruling dismissed virtually all of Dawn Richard’s claims with prejudice, which prevents those specific claims from being refiled in federal court. However, one copyright-related claim was dismissed without prejudice, leaving the door open for her to potentially pursue that issue in New York State court instead. Reddzz describes this as a legal win for Diddy but notes that the story may not be completely over as long as that remaining claim can be refiled elsewhere. She promises to keep listeners posted on any new moves inside Red’s Rundown on KYSDC.com and invites them to follow her @LadyRedz on Instagram.