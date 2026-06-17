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Funniest Tweets From The New York Knicks’ Championship Win

Give Spike A Ring! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos, Celebrations & More From The New York Knicks’ Championship Win

Must-see tweets, memes, and more inspired by the Knicks winning their first title in 53 years

Published on June 16, 2026

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U.S.-SAN ANTONIO-BASKETBALL-NBA-FINALS-KNICKS VS SPURS
Source: Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images

Social media is wildin’ out over the New York Knicks winning their first NBA title in 53 years after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the most dramatic fashion ever to close out the series, 4-1, and bring long-awaited hoops glory to the Big Apple.

Leading the Knicks to their first title since 1973 was 2026 NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson who carried the team on his back with an epic 45-point performance in the title-clinching Game 5 victory over Wemby’s Spurs.

Naturally, all eyes were on Knicks super fan Spike Lee who finally witnessed his beloved team win its first championship since he became a season ticket holder in 1985–Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing’s rookie season.

In a series of feel-good moments, Spike celebrated the historic win while fans and fellow celebs called for him to receive a championship ring for his undying support of the franchise for over three decades.

The 69-year-old Brooklyn native was only 16 when the Knicks won their last championship in 1979 which we’re sure made this call to Knick-torching rival Michael Jordan even sweeter.

Do you think deserves a Championship ring? (We do!)

Knicks fans, do you have our outfits picked out for the parade? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets, memes, videos, and more from the Knicks championship run on the flip.

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Give Spike A Ring! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos, Celebrations & More From The New York Knicks’ Championship Win was originally published on bossip.com

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