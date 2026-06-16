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Howard County Expands Free Wi-Fi Access at Columbia Lakefront

Howard County Expands Free Wi-Fi Access at Columbia Lakefront Ahead of Summer

Published on June 16, 2026

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Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the expansion of free public Wi-Fi at the Columbia Lakefront, giving residents and visitors greater access to reliable internet as the summer season begins.

The latest upgrade is part of the county’s ongoing effort to improve digital connectivity and ensure residents can access education, employment, healthcare, government services, and community resources. Since taking office in 2018, Ball has overseen a major expansion of public Wi-Fi, increasing access across urban, suburban, and rural areas of Howard County.

Today, the county operates 118 public Wi-Fi locations at parks, libraries, community centers, senior centers, and other public spaces. The initiative gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, when remote work, virtual learning, and telehealth services highlighted the need for dependable broadband access.

Howard County launched a large-scale wireless infrastructure modernization project in 2022, replacing more than 900 wireless access points and improving network speed, reliability, and management capabilities. The county’s broadband network now supports public safety, education, economic development, and digital equity initiatives throughout the region.

The expansion is part of Transform Howard, a countywide initiative launched in 2021 to make Howard County a national leader in digital inclusion. Through partnerships with organizations such as the Columbia Association, Verizon, and Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, the county has continued to grow its broadband footprint and connect underserved communities.

County officials say the investment helps bridge the digital divide and ensures residents have the tools needed to succeed in an increasingly connected world.

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Howard County Expands Free Wi-Fi Access at Columbia Lakefront Ahead of Summer was originally published on 92q.com

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