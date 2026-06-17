Workforce management is no longer just an HR concern – it’s a bottom-line one

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Not long ago, workforce management was simply left to HR. These days, your employees have higher expectations, such as flexibility and transparency.

Why is workforce management so important? Simple: it’s the easiest way to ensure that the right people are in the right place at the right time. This allows you to optimize your labor costs, increase employee productivity, and more.

Why Do Employees Need a New Approach?

The new employee management approach has little to do with HR effectiveness. Instead, it’s simply a natural result of a generational change.

The boundaries began to change as soon as Gen Z started entering the workforce. At first, these younger workers were often seen as entitled.

Now, we know that most of their issues were a by-product of outdated leadership. The key thing to understand about Gen Z is their focus on mental health.

Studies show that Gen Z adults are more likely to report mental health concerns than previous generations. The solution: make their work life easier.

How Can You Optimize Your Operations?

Are you noticing younger workers struggling at your organization? If so, here are five workplace characteristics that they may be seeking.

1. Collaboration

As far as employee management strategies go, teamwork is key. Gen Z workers prefer working in teams, where everyone contributes to the task.

Many don’t care about the promotional ladder because they don’t want to manage others.

One way to adapt to this is to flatten your business hierarchy.B eyond appeasing your younger workers, fewer layers may lead to faster decisions.

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2. Personal Communication

Communication plays a key role in strategic workforce planning. Younger people expect to be taken seriously when they raise a concern, and they also prefer digital communication.

Some things you can do to make them happier are:

Encourage open discussions

Connect with workers in casual settings

Consider using messaging apps for official communication

3. Flexibility

For many Gen Z adults, flexibility is a key priority when choosing an employer. This goes beyond offering remote or hybrid work arrangements.

They want autonomy over when they do work and how they structure their workday.

This is a good opportunity to switch to implementing result-based metrics to gauge business profitability. In the end, the outcome is what truly matters.

4. Mental Health Support

A supportive work environment is another factor Gen Z workers value highly. If you show them that you care about their well-being, they’ll reward you with higher retention and productivity.

You can create a culture of wellness by:

Normalizing mental health conversations

Offering employee assistance programs

Training managers to recognize signs of burnout

5. Transparency

In a modern workplace, measuring employee performance should be transparent. If your workers sense favoritism, they’re more likely to disengage. Again, it’s best to use result-based metrics to make decisions.

In some cases, apparent favoritism may stem from inaccurate records. Use tools such as the fingerprint time clock for QuickBooks to get things in order.

Workforce Management and You

Though workforce management has changed a lot, some things remain the same. If you treat your employees fairly, they’ll be more likely to answer in kind. The above guide will help you understand what’s expected of you.

At 93.9 WKYS, we have plenty of exclusive advice on managing a business. Keep reading our work-related content for more tips!