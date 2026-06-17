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Bobbi Althoff Is Now A Rapper Thanks To Sukihana

Sukihana Links With Bobbi Althoff For 'Bills Paid' Produced By Juciy J

The song was also accompanied by a behind-the-scenes look at the "Bills Paid" visual that was part of the duo nobody asked for's podcast, That's BS with Bobbi and Suki, which debuted back in April.

Published on June 17, 2026

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  • A very pregnant Sukihana is still out here dropping new music as she is about to drop another kid. For her latest track, "Bills Paid," produced by Juicy J, she is linking up with Bobbi Althoff, who provides some "bars" for the reality star/musician's latest song.
  • The song was also accompanied by a behind-the-scenes look at the "Bills Paid" visual that was part of the duo nobody asked for's podcast, That's BS with Bobbi and Suki, which debuted back in April.
Two portraits of women: one with long dark hair wearing a white dress and gold jewelry, the other with dark hair in a ponytail smiling.
Getty Images / Sukihana / Bobbi Althoff

Alleged “industry plant” Bobbi Althoff can now add rapper to her list of “accomplishments.”

A very pregnant Sukihana is still out here dropping new music as she is about to drop another kid. For her latest track, “Bills Paid,” produced by Juicy J, she is linking up with Bobbi Althoff, who provides some “bars” for the reality star/musician’s latest song.

On the song Althoff “raps,” “All these b****es in my comment section full of hate / ‘Cause I make your favorite rapper rub my feet and feed me grapes / I’m kidding or am I, would you like to know / If he takes me to dinner, I’m gonna send him home broke.”

The song was also accompanied by a behind-the-scenes look at the “Bills Paid” visual that was part of the duo nobody asked for’s podcast, That’s BS with Bobbi and Suki, which debuted back in April.

In the clip, Althoff talks about wearing a wig, telling viewers, “My first time wearing a wig,” with Sukihana adding that her co-host is just “borrowing” the blonde wig.

“I need it back,” Suki continued. “Wait, when do you wear this? I’ve never seen you wear it,” Althoff responded.

“Don’t worry about it—it’s not for your eyes to see,” Sukihana said.

If you’re wondering how the unlikely pairing between these two began, it started after the duo went viral for several moments, including when Sukihana found out she was pregnant with her fourth child. The video garnered over 17 million views on TikTok.

So, don’t be shocked if these two decide to pair up for another record. We surely hope that won’t be the case.

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Sukihana Links With Bobbi Althoff For 'Bills Paid' Produced By Juciy J was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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