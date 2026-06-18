Celebrity estates that sparked family battles after death

Vecteezy royalty-free image #47376047, 'Real Estate Law, Home Insurance, property Tax, Auction and Bidding concepts. small toy house model with gavel justice hammer on desk in courthouse.', retrieved from Vecteezy on September 4th, 2024. License details available at https://www.vecteezy.com/licensing-agreement, image licensed under the Vecteezy Pro License

For celebrities, estate planning can easily go sideways. From Joan Crawford to Pablo Picasso, the list of celebs whose estates caused an uproar is quite long.

Why do these inheritance fights happen so often? Sometimes, the person will die young and leave no will at all. However, there are many celebs whose last wishes were shocking and controversial, which left their estates in legal chaos.

What Are Some Famous Celebrity Estate Fights?

When celebrities are involved, estate battles can come in many types. Here are five examples of bitter inheritance fights that went on for too long.

1. Joan Crawford

When she died in 1977, Joan Crawford created one of the most explosive estate disputes in Hollywood history. She disinherited her two older children, Christina and Christopher, for reasons which were “well known to them.”

The siblings sued to get their share, but had to settle for “just” $55,000. Christina went on to write a tell-all expose depicting Joan as a sadistic control freak.

2. The Koch Brothers

The sons of Fred Koch spent almost two decades fighting over their father’s massive fortune. According to William and Frederick Koch, their brothers Charles and David cheated them out of $2.3 billion by selling their company shares.

After communicating exclusively through lawyers for years, the four brothers finally reconciled in 2001. The terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

3. Pablo Picasso

The inheritance dispute over Picasso’s estate lasted a full six years. It may have been inevitable all along, since the great painter fathered three children out of wedlock. He also had one of the most varied celebrity estates ever, including:

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Five homes

Gold and bonds

1,885 paintings

1,228 sculptures

3,222 ceramic works

4. Barry White

Though Barry White did leave a will, he hadn’t updated it for years before his death in 2003. As fate would have it, White’s then-girlfriend gave birth to a baby four weeks before his death, but his will didn’t mention either of them.

When she asked for her share, White’s family demanded a paternity test. The test showed that White wasn’t the father, and she was left with nothing.

5. Amy Winehouse

Since she was only 27 at the time of her death, Amy Winehouse didn’t leave a will behind. There were several potential claimants to her $5.5 million fortune, with the money eventually going to her parents, Mitch and Janis.

This led to a minor fan outcry, as Amy had a rocky relationship with her parents. However, they used the money well, setting up a charity for drug addiction.

What Can We Learn From Inheritance Battles?

Even if you’re not a celebrity, estate planning isn’t something to take lightly. Here are some tips for sparing your loved ones the unnecessary stress:

Create a valid will

Appoint someone to manage your assets

Appoint someone to make medical decisions for you

You can also create a revocable living trust, which allows you to manage assets during your lifetime. Setting up a trust is tricky, so it’s best to leave it to experts.

These Celebrity Estates Offer a Cautionary Tale

The bottom line: celebrity estates are common sources of controversy and debate. The best way to avoid a contentious estate battle is to clearly communicate your plans in advance and draft a legally sound testament.

Keep reading 93.9 WKYS for more exclusive legal-related content and tips!