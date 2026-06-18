Diva’s Daily Dirt: Obama Presidential Center Brings Out Legends, B2K vs. Pretty Ricky VERZUZ Teased & Cardi B Scores Mic-Throwing Legal Win

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Obama Presidential Center Celebration Lights Up Chicago

Dominique Da Diva says New York is not the only place celebrating, because Chicago is going up for the Obama Presidential Center opening. After years of wins, racism, attacks and heavy scrutiny, she loves seeing Barack and Michelle Obama finally get their flowers in a moment that feels full of legacy and love. The celebration for the roughly $850 million Obama Center has drawn a superstar lineup, including Stevie Wonder performing classics like “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” and “Higher Ground,” plus appearances from Jennifer Hudson and other celebrity guests.

Dominique notes that many former presidents attended the ceremony, with one very obvious exception, and expects clips from the event to trend all weekend as Juneteenth kicks off. She adds that demand is so high that tickets and timed visits appear booked out into next year, though fans can still try their luck as new slots open. For her, the sight of the Obamas celebrated at such a scale is a much‑needed win for Chicago and for Black history.

B2K vs. Pretty Ricky VERZUZ Rumor Has 2000s Fans Hype

Dominique then shifts to a potential millennial R&B showdown tailor‑made for the “You Got Served” generation. Even though there is no official announcement yet on the VERZUZ page, she says Apple Music is teasing B2K vs. Pretty Ricky as the next matchup. Apple has already posted a “cheat sheet” playlist, with both groups expected to run through 20 of their biggest hits.

She asks if this is the right kind of matchup for B2K, and ultimately decides Pretty Ricky is probably the only group that really makes sense. The rumored VERZUZ is allegedly set for June 25 at 6:30 p.m. Pacific time, and Dominique jokes that we should expect plenty of air‑humping, pumping and grinding from both sides. She leans slightly toward B2K but gives credit to Pretty Ricky’s first album as “like that,” and says fans might need to pull out throwback jerseys to watch this one properly.

Cardi B Gets A Small Legal Win In Mic-Throwing Lawsuit

To wrap things up, Dominique revisits Cardi B’s mic‑throwing lawsuit from that 2023 performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas. During the show, a fan splashed Cardi with water, and Cardi responded by tossing her microphone, which hit a woman who later claimed serious physical injuries and emotional distress. The woman is suing, but this week Cardi secured a small victory before the case even reaches full discovery.

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Dominique explains that Cardi’s team has filed a contribution claim, essentially arguing that Cardi’s actions were completely justified and that she acted in self‑defense. The court has allowed those claims to stand heading into the discovery phase, which keeps her self‑defense argument alive while both sides gather evidence. Dominique jokes that she would have emotional distress too if Cardi hit her with a mic, but notes that Cardi has been winning in court lately, so she is not counting her out. For more on the lawsuit, the VERZUZ rumors and Obama Center highlights, she directs listeners to dominiquethedivashow.com.