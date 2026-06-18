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'GTA VI' Pre-Orders Confirmed By Rockstar Games, Gamers React

'GTA VI' Gets A Pre-Order Date & Cover Reveal, Gamers Are Hyped

Beginning today, owners of GTA V on PS4 or those who have the digital Xbox One edition can get a free PS5 or Xbox Series X/S upgrade.

Published on June 18, 2026

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  • "Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers," the caption for the post reads.
  • No other information was shared, but according to reports we could learn the games price next week.
Grand Theft Auto logo with collage of characters, vehicles, and settings from the game series.
Rockstar Games / GTA VI

Can you smell it? That’s right, GTA VI is really coming this year!

The rumors were absolutely true:pre-orders for GTA VI, coming in June, have been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games after they dropped the news on their official social media accounts, while also revealing the highly anticipated game’s cover art.

“Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers,” the caption for the post reads.

No other information was revealed, but according to Kotaku, the price will be shared next week.

The announcement of the pre-order date pretty much confirms that Rockstar Games is still committed to the November 19, 2026, release date, quelling the worries of gamers who were nervous that the game could be pushed back again.

There Was Also News About GTA V

That wasn’t the only news Rockstar Games dropped; they also announced that, beginning today, owners of Grand Theft Auto V on PS4 or those who have the digital Xbox One edition can get a free PS5 or Xbox Series X/S upgrade.

As expected, gamers are reacting big time to the news, with one response to Rockstar Games’ post reading, “it’s really happening.”

Another post read, “Omg it’s finally happening!!!!”

Indeed, it is.

The road to get to this point was a long one, and there were plenty of bumps along the way. Rockstar Games is notorious for keeping info on their titles close to the vest, but even they found themselves as victims of leaks.

Somehow, the first trailer leaked online, forcing the video game studio to push up its release.

A second trailer for the game arrived in May 2025, sharing more details about the game’s plot, which will focus on Jason and Lucia’s “Bonnie and Clyde” love story.

GTA VI will also be the first entry in the franchise to feature a playable female protagonist.

Will there be a third trailer? Maybe we might get to see it when the release date is announced. Until that moment arrives, you can see more reactions below.

'GTA VI' Gets A Pre-Order Date & Cover Reveal, Gamers Are Hyped was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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