Tommy Davidson Confirms Release Date for ‘The Varnell Hill Show’

Source: 97.9 The Box / The Afternoon Sauce with G-Man

Legendary comedian Tommy Davidson stopped by The Afternoon Sauce with G-Man while in Houston to promote his weekend run at the Houston Improv, but it was a major TV reveal that had fans talking.

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During the interview, Davidson confirmed that The Varnell Hill Show — a spinoff based on his unforgettable character from the classic Martin — finally has an official premiere date after nearly seven years in development. According to Davidson, the series will debut on September 1, 2026, on Paramount+ and will feature appearances from several major celebrity guests. The show was originally announced as a BET+ project before shifting platforms.



For longtime Martin fans, the return of Varnell Hill is a big deal. Davidson first introduced the character in the Season 2 two-part episode “Hollywood Swinging,” where Varnell played an over-the-top, flamboyant, self-absorbed talk show host who clashed with Martin Lawrence’s Martin Payne. Though he only appeared in two episodes, Varnell became one of the show’s most beloved guest characters thanks to his exaggerated swagger, unforgettable catchphrases, and the hilarious rivalry with Martin. Over the years, fans have repeatedly called for the character to return, turning him into one of the most iconic side characters in sitcom history.



Beyond television, Davidson has built one of the most underrated comedy film resumes of his generation. Some of his most notable movie appearances include Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Booty Call, Woo, Black Dynamite, Bamboozled, and Strictly Business. Add in his groundbreaking work as an original cast member of In Living Color, and it’s easy to see why Davidson remains one of comedy’s most respected veterans.

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Now, with The Varnell Hill Show finally on the way, fans will get to see one of Tommy Davidson’s most legendary characters step back into the spotlight — and if the buzz is any indication, Varnell may be just as hilarious now as he was 30 years ago.

Check out the clip of Tommy and G-Man discussing The Varnell Hill Show below.

Tommy Davidson Confirms Release Date for ‘The Varnell Hill Show’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com