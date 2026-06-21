Hotties Let Him Have It! Klay Thompson Reportedly Booed At Dallas Wings Game Following Megan Thee Stallion Split

The fallout from the high-profile split between Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion has officially spilled out into the WNBA arenas. Weeks after the superstar couple called it quits, the Dallas Mavericks guard made his very first public appearance on Saturday night to catch the Dallas Wings take on the Chicago Sky at the College Park Center. What was supposed to be a casual night supporting women’s hoops quickly turned into a social media frenzy as conflicting reports surfaced regarding the crowd’s hostile reaction to Meg’s ex.

Source: Ezra Shaw /Amiri

The relationship timeline between Klay and Megan has been heavily scrutinized by pop culture fans for months. The Texas-based hip-hop icon and the basketball star were initially viewed as one of sports and music’s premier power couples before abruptly splitting back in April, less than a year after going public. While the Houston rapper took to social media to officially announce the breakup and hint at deeper issues behind the scenes, allegations of infidelity quickly began swirling online. While the “Hiss” artist offered her candid views to her followers, Thompson has remained tight-lipped about the accusations.

Because Thompson plays for Dallas, many assumed he would receive a warm welcome while stepping out to support the city’s WNBA team. However, according to several X (formerly Twitter) users, the arena crowd was not ready to let the cheating allegations slide, choosing instead to protect the home-state superstar rapper.

Klay And Megan’s Breakup Still Had Fans Upset

Almost immediately after the game tipped off, multiple fans in attendance took to social media to highlight a hostile reception when the stadium cameras focused on the Mavericks player courtside.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Some social media users even claimed that the arena DJ added fuel to the fire by playing a song by his ex, Megan Thee Stallion, directly after the crowd started jeering.

The unfriendly welcome was apparently so intense that online trolls alleged it forced the guard to make an early exit, leaving his courtside seats entirely before the second half began.

However, a completely different account of the evening was presented on the official broadcast. In a video clip shared by the WNBA’s social channels, no audible boos can be heard as Thompson is displayed on the screen. In fact, the game commentators explicitly noted that the fans were cheering for the basketball star.

Regardless of the discrepancy, the polarizing internet discourse proves that fans are still heavily divided on the breakup, with a massive contingent firmly siding with the rapper in the aftermath of the split.

Despite the heavy relationship drama hovering over the courtside seats, the Dallas Wings managed to keep their focus locked in on the hardwood. The team pulled off an electrifying 93-92 comeback victory over the Chicago Sky, elevating their record to 10-6 and securing the sixth spot in the WNBA standings.

While the Wings walked away with a massive victory, Thompson’s chosen venue for his public reemergence ensured that his personal life remains a major talking point.

What do you think? Were the fans wrong to boo Klay Thompson? Let us know in the comments!

Hotties Let Him Have It! Klay Thompson Reportedly Booed At Dallas Wings Game Following Megan Thee Stallion Split was originally published on bossip.com