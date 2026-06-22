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Maryland Primary Election 2026 Voting Information

Maryland Primary Election Set to Shape Key 2026 Races

Published on June 22, 2026

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2022 Gubernatorial General Election Ballot Canvassing is pictured at Montgomery County Fairgrounds, in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide several important federal, state, and local races that will determine who advances to the November General Election.

Because Maryland operates under a closed primary system, voters can only participate in the primary election of the political party with which they are registered. Independent and unaffiliated voters cannot vote in Democratic or Republican primaries but may participate in nonpartisan contests, such as Board of Education races. All registered voters will be eligible to vote in November’s General Election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Mail-in voters can return their ballots by mail, at local boards of elections, designated drop boxes, or Early Voting Centers. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or returned to an approved location by 8 p.m.

One of the most closely watched races is Maryland’s gubernatorial contest. Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are seeking another term and face a Democratic primary challenge from physician Eric Felber and running mate LaTrece Hawkins Lytes. On the Republican side, a crowded nine-candidate field is competing for the nomination, including former state Delegate Dan Cox.

Several local races are also drawing attention, including county executive contests in Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Harford, and Howard counties. Baltimore County voters will select a new county executive and elect members to an expanded nine-seat County Council for the first time.

Two congressional races are also in the spotlight. In Maryland’s 5th Congressional District, a crowded field of 24 Democratic candidates is competing to replace retiring Congressman Steny Hoyer after more than four decades in office. Notable candidates include former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, Delegate Adrian Boafo, Councilwoman Wala Blegay, businessman Quincy Bareebe, and former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn.

Meanwhile, in the 6th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. April McClain Delaney faces a strong primary challenge from former Congressman David Trone, who previously represented the district and has heavily self-funded his campaign.

The winners of Tuesday’s primaries will advance to the General Election this November, setting the stage for several high-profile races across Maryland.

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Maryland Primary Election Set to Shape Key 2026 Races was originally published on 92q.com

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