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Atlanta Cops Search For 2 Women Who Drugged & Robbed Man

Atlanta Cops Searching For 2 Women Who Drugged & Robbed Man Of Watches

Police in Atlanta are searching for two women who reportedly drugged and robbed a man of $25,000 in timepieces.

Published on June 22, 2026

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Two people, one wearing an orange outfit and the other wearing a green outfit, standing in a hallway.

Police in Atlanta are investigating an incident and are searching for a pair of women who reportedly drugged and robbed a man of expensive goods. According to the report, the man met the suspects in Atlanta and then invited them back to his Buckhead home, where they reportedly drugged him and stole watches at a value of over $25,000.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the unnamed victim filed a larceny report on June 4 and offered his account of what happened. The man met the two women near his home, apparently inviting them back to his place in Buckhead. From there, the man claims the pair drugged him as he woke up from slumber and discovered that he had been robbed.

The Atlanta Police Department, employing its anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line, is offering up to $5,000 for the arrest of the suspects. The APD says tips can be submitted by calling the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting http://www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app, or texting CSGA to 738477. 

Photo: APD/Getty

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Atlanta Cops Searching For 2 Women Who Drugged & Robbed Man Of Watches was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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