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Beyoncé Reveals Why Jay-Z Combed Out After 8 Years Locs in Cécred Doc

After Jay-Z’s fro reveal became one major highlight of the Root’s Picnic, Beyoncé gave a glimpse into the rapper’s hair care process and how the transformation brought the entire family together.

For eight years, the Brooklyn-born rapper sported thick, freeform wicks as his crown. The look became just as recognizable as his superstar status and lyrics.

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In a 7-minute documentary titled “The Blueprint” from Beyoncé’s hair care line Cécred, the Grammy-award winning duo share behind the scenes moments of their family and how the transformation came to be.

In the beginning of the video, narrated by Beyoncé, she said, “Jay told me a few months ago he was planning on combing out his locs for the Philly show with The Roots. He wanted to do this in honor of his father.”

Beyoncé said initially she wasn’t sure if the rapper would be able to comb out all his locs, but explained that the entire family took part in the six day long process that was a labor of love and patience.

Jay-Z initially began growing his locs for his daughter Blue Ivy Carter. When she was around 5 years old, Blue Ivy struggled with the confidence in her hair. Jay-Z encouraged her to embrace her natural texture and thus began letting his hair grow out.

“Hair grows. People grow. So the transformation can be emotional,” Beyoncé said in the video.

The process was not an easy feat, as celebrity hairstylist Nakia Rachon Collins, her team, Beyoncé and their family took to detangling each loc one by one from base to root, using nothing but products from the Cécred hair care line.

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The team used the Detangling Spray, Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, Moisture Sealing Lotion and the Hair & Scalp Oil.

Some sections of Jay-Z’s hair required hours of work, and some products were left in overnight to soften the roots and allow the hair to gradually release and detangle.

“I think the key ingredients are patience and love,” Beyoncé said.

The video was a showcase of legacy and fatherhood, patience, love and how family will always show up for you during your own transformation.

Beyoncé Reveals Why Jay-Z Combed Out After 8 Years Locs in Cécred Doc was originally published on foxync.com