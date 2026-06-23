Lady Reddzz Rundown: Beyoncé Shuts Down Jay‑Z Wig Rumors As 911 Audio Reveals Tay Keith Girlfriend’s Heartbreaking Wellness Check

Beyoncé debunks rumors about Jay-Z's locs being fake, explaining his personal reasons for growing and cutting them.

Tay Keith's girlfriend called 911 worried about his health issues before he was found dead at 29 in his Nashville apartment.

Fans and friends mourn the loss of the Grammy-nominated producer whose sound defined a generation of hits.

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Beyoncé Confirms Jay‑Z’s Locs Were Never Fake

Lady Reddzz says if you ever claimed Jay‑Z’s locs were fake, consider this your official lie detector moment. She explains that Beyoncé has put all those rumors to rest through Cécred’s new seven‑minute video, which documents Jay‑Z’s hair journey and features her narrating the real story.

In the clip, Beyoncé details why Jay grew his hair out in the first place. When their daughter was around five years old, she struggled with confidence about her own hair, and after she opened up to her father, it inspired Jay to grow his locs so she could see her curls reflected and feel proud of them. Reddzz notes that Beyoncé even explains why Jay recently combed his locs out: he did it for a special Philadelphia show with The Roots as a tribute to his father.

Reddzz jokes that people spreading Jay‑Z wig rumors are the same ones who used to say Brandy’s braids were wigs and that this is exactly how nonsense gets started. For her, the new Cécred video proves Beyoncé is the undisputed queen of marketing, turning a personal family story and years of speculation into a powerful narrative about Black hair, legacy and a well‑timed brand play.

911 Audio Shows Tay Keith’s Girlfriend’s Concern Before His Death

The tone turns somber as Reddzz moves to the latest update in the death of Grammy‑nominated producer Tay Keith. The hip‑hop world is still mourning after he was found dead at just 29 in his Nashville apartment, and now newly released 911 audio offers a heartbreaking glimpse into his final hours.

Reddzz says TMZ has shared the recording of Tay Keith’s girlfriend calling police to request a wellness check. In the call, she asks for an officer to escort her to the apartment because she has not heard from her boyfriend, Batavius Chambers (Tay Keith), in more than 24 hours. She tells the dispatcher that he asked her to come over, but when she arrived and tried to call and contact him, she got no response, which was unusual enough to make her very worried.

The dispatcher asks whether he has any known health issues, and she explains that he sometimes deals with breathing complications and high blood pressure. Reddzz emphasizes how painful it is to hear that concern in real time, knowing now that Tay Keith would soon be found dead after that call. Police have said there is no foul play suspected at this time, but fans and friends are still struggling with the loss of a young producer whose sound fueled a generation of hits.

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Reddzz encourages listeners to keep Tay Keith’s family, girlfriend and loved ones in their thoughts and to celebrate his life by running back the records he helped create. She adds that she will share any further verified updates inside Red’s Rundown on KYSDC.com and invites listeners to follow her @LadyReddzz on Instagram so they can process and remember together.