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Trae Young Stays in D.C. on Four-Year, $212M Wizards Deal

Young Picks Wizards, Commits Long-Term

Published on June 22, 2026

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Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
Source: Jaiden Tripi / Getty

The Wizards’ search for a franchise anchor just got a definitive answer.

Free agent Trae Young intends to sign a four-year, approximately $212 million deal to stay with the Washington Wizards, a contract that includes a player option in the fourth year, according to ESPN. The four-time All-Star declined his $49 million player option to lock in a long-term commitment to D.C. instead of testing the broader market.

From Trade Demand to Franchise Pillar

Young’s path to Washington started with a specific trade demand in January, when he pushed for a move to only one team: the Wizards. Atlanta eventually sent him to D.C. in early January in a deal that brought CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert back to the Hawks, signaling a full reset for both franchises.

RELATED: Trae Young Traded From Atlanta Hawks To Washington Wizards
RELATED: Who Should The Washington Wizards Select With The #1 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

In a season disrupted by a sprained right MCL suffered in his fifth game, Young managed just 15 total games between Atlanta and Washington, averaging 17.9 points and 8.0 assists. Even in that small sample, the Wizards saw enough playmaking “gravity” to double down on him as their offensive quarterback.

Building Around a Young Core and AD

Washington’s bet is not just on Young’s star power, but on how he elevates a rising group of prospects. He is now locked in to lead a young core that includes Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Will Riley, Bub Carrington and the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday’s draft.

The Wizards also traded for Anthony Davis last season, envisioning a high-end two-man game between Young and the star big that can push the team toward playoff contention. Team officials believe both Young and Davis will enter next season with something to prove after recent turbulence in Atlanta and multiple moves for Davis.

For a franchise desperate for relevance and identity, Young’s choice to stay — and to choose D.C. in the first place — is as loud a statement as any press conference.

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Young Picks Wizards, Commits Long-Term was originally published on woldcnews.com

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