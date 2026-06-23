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Who Should The Wizards Pick #1 In The 2026 NBA Draft?

Who Should The Washington Wizards Select With The #1 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Washington Wizards hold top pick in 2026 NBA Draft and must choose between AJ Dybantsa and other elite prospects.

Published on June 23, 2026

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Four college basketball players in action: a BYU player, a Kansas player, a Duke player shooting a basketball, and a North Carolina player.
Source: Getty

Dybantsa Emerges as Clear Favorite

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The Washington Wizards hold the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and the decision appears increasingly clear.

BYU wing AJ Dybantsa stands out as the top choice. The 6-foot-9 prospect combines size, scoring, and versatility. He averaged 25.5 points and showed the ability to create offense at all three levels.

Dybantsa’s appeal goes beyond scoring. He projects as a true point-forward with defensive upside. His length and mobility allow him to guard multiple positions. League evaluators view him as a potential franchise cornerstone.

With Washington aiming to compete now, his two-way impact fits both timelines.

Strong Alternatives Remain

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson presents a compelling case. He shot 38% from 3-point range and thrives as a dynamic scorer. Peterson attacks the rim with authority and can take over games late.

Some scouts believe Peterson’s shot-making gives him equal value at No. 1. His ability to space the floor would complement Trae Young in the backcourt.

Duke forward Cameron Boozer also remains in the conversation. He posted 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a freshman. Boozer’s polished game and high basketball IQ make him one of the safest prospects available.

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson adds another intriguing option. The 6-foot-10 five-star recruit impressed in his lone college season. His length and athleticism offer long-term upside, though he appears a step behind the top three.

Fit With Current Core

The Wizards’ roster context matters. The team recently added Trae Young and Anthony Davis, signaling a win-now approach.

RELATED: Young Picks Wizards, Commits Long-Term
RELATED: Blockbuster Move: Wizards Acquire Anthony Davis In Huge 8-Player Trade

Dybantsa fits seamlessly into that structure. He does not need the ball full time, yet he can initiate offense when needed. His defensive versatility would also ease pressure on both veterans.

Peterson’s scoring overlaps more with Young, which could create balance concerns. Boozer offers reliability but may lack the same dynamic ceiling.

The Verdict

Washington has options, but Dybantsa checks the most boxes. He brings elite tools, positional flexibility, and star potential. For a franchise looking to accelerate its rebuild while staying competitive, Dybantsa may represent the best path forward.

Who do you think the Wizards should select? Pick below!

Who Should The Washington Wizards Select With The #1 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft? was originally published on woldcnews.com

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