Karmelo Anthony Hires New Legal Team, Bodycam Video Shows Teen Sobbing Following Stabbing

Body cam video shows the accused was scared, remorseful, and not acting with intent to kill.

The accused responded politely to police, contradicting the 'cold-blooded killer' narrative.

A team of skilled attorneys will thoroughly review the case and present a robust defense on appeal.

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Karmelo Anthony is still at the top of our minds and the latest development in the case casts an even bigger shadow over the case, the jury’s guilty verdict, and the 35 years in prison that he was sentenced to as a result.

Anthony was found guilty of murder, a very specific charge, and his supporters remain adamant that his actions self-defense. However, even some who believe that the then-17-year-old is guilty of something, can concede that manslaughter is more apropriate charge that comes with very different sentencing guidelines. A newly released police body camera video from that day points to the fact that Anthony was not acting out of rage or malice, it shows a young man who is scared, remorseful, and frankly, riddled with regret.

Throughout the clip, you can hear the teenager sobbing uncontrollably while saying, “He put his hands on me. I told him not to but he put his hands on me.” Murder is defined in two parts, the legal standard that demands that a killing happen without justification i.e. self-defense AND that the accused must have acted with “conscious intent to kill, cause grievous bodily harm, or demonstrate a reckless disregard for human life.” via Wiki.

While the self-defense portion of the standard is obvious to some and rejectable to others, the following video clearly shows that “intent to kill” and “reckless disregard for human life” are not applicable in any way whatsoever.

Beyond his obvious contrition, Anthony, who has been painted as a wild and violent criminal, responds to each police question with “yes, sir” and “no, ma’am”. What cold-blooded killer practices manners and discipline in the face of life-changing accusations? Not many, we assure you.

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The Anthony family has retained new legal representation to find justice in the appeal process. That representation consists of a team of skilled attorneys, Russell Wilson, Law Office of Russell Wilson II; Gary Bledsoe, the Bledsoe Law Firm PLLC and President of the Texas NAACP; Michael L. Ware, Law Office of Michael Ware; Brooke Cluse, Ben Crump Law; Sean Daredia, Daredia Law Firm, and Justin A. Moore, Stafford Moore PLLC. who are ready to provide a robust and proper defense.

Their mission was stated clearly and concisely via press release:

Our appellate team has been retained following the conviction to conduct a fresh, independent review of the trial record. We recognize the profound loss suffered by one young man’s family and the uncertainty facing another, and we extend our respect to everyone whose lives have been forever changed by these events. Our responsibility is to determine whether a legal error occurred and to ensure that every issue supported by the record is fully and vigorously presented on appeal.

BOSSIP will continue to report on Karmelo Anthony’s appeal and any pertinent information that is made public.

Karmelo Anthony Hires New Legal Team, Bodycam Video Shows Teen Sobbing Following Stabbing was originally published on bossip.com