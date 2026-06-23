Oprah’s $4,000 Schiaparelli Denim Moment In Cannes Has Us Taking Notes

Oprah receives prestigious Cannes Lions LionHeart Award for driving positive change.

Oprah's wide-leg Schiaparelli jeans and knit top are a stylish, breezy summer denim look.

Denim can be worn year-round with the right cuts and silhouettes, not just in cooler months.

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Oprah is outside in Cannes, France, and looking good. At this point, she’s practically aging backward. Oprah keeps giving us even more style, even more attitude, and even more chicness.

The beloved television host and media mogul is in town to get her flowers. After a nearly quarter-century run as one of the most popular TV hosts in history, she will receive the Cannes Lions LionHeart Award during the famed creative and multimedia festival.

According to the organization, the honor is “one of the festival’s most prestigious awards.” It highlights people who “drive positive change, challenge the status quo, and inspire others” through their actions and voice. Sounds like Oprah to us.

Our good sis, Auntie Oprah, dressed for the occasion.

In a video shared on social media the day before he official Cannes Lions event, she rocked wide-leg Schiaparelli jeans paired with a cream Schiaparelli knit top. The details of her fit are everything: every piece is on trend.

Her high-waisted denim pants feature a dramatic wide-leg silhouette with Schiaparelli’s signature gold hardware throughout. Oversized gold buttons run down the front, while additional gold accents and pocket detailing give the denim an a look we are obsessed with.

And when it comes to Oprah’s waist – it is literally gone.

Thanks to her recent commitment to nutrition, fitness, and her openness around GLP-1 medications, she’s been showing off a noticeably slimmer frame. But let’s also give Schiaparelli credit. The cut of these jeans are perfection: the design is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

We were looking for her waist and couldn’t find it.

Her top is just as chic. The cream short-sleeve knit features a relaxed fit and Schiaparelli’s signature gold hardware down the center. Oprah took the classic white top and jeans combination and gave it a luxury update. We are absolutely taking notes.

Oprah’s Breezy Luxury Schiaparelli Fit Is The Style Inspo We Need: How To Wear Denim In Summer Months

It goes without saying that Oprah looks hot. But we’re not talking about the temperature, even though that’s often what people associate denim with during the summer months.

Oprah’s outfit is a cool, breezy example of how denim lovers and those who enjoy a coordinated casual look can still wear the fabric in warmer weather and look TF good doing it.

There’s nothing wrong with breezy dresses, maxi stunners, and short shorts. But Oprah reminds us that denim has a place, too. It never goes out of style.

And the fashion girlies know that good-quality denim can absolutely work during the summer months. Lighter-weight options like Oprah’s come in a variety of cuts, rises, washes, and silhouettes. They give us the versatility we love and add instant style to almost any outfit.

To recreate Oprah’s look, start with baggy jeans or wide-leg options similar to hers. They often leave more room to move while still keeping you cool. They’re also one of the biggest denim trends right now and pair beautifully with tops that sit closer to the body, cropped jackets, or fitted blazers.

You can also look at trendy jorts and Bermuda shorts. While Daisy Dukes and cutoffs will always have their place, they can sometimes ride up if you’re blessed in the thigh department. Bermuda shorts and oversized jorts give you that relaxed, fashion-forward silhouette while still looking chic with heels, combat boots, sneakers, or ballerina flats.

Accessories and outerwear can also help bring denim into your summer wardrobe. A cropped jacket, denim handbag, or statement denim accessory can give you the look without requiring a full denim outfit.

And here’s the good thing about investing in pieces like these: they transition beautifully into fall and winter. If you spend your money on quality statement pieces, you’ll likely be wearing them long after summer ends.

Oprah’s $4,000 Schiaparelli Denim Moment In Cannes Has Us Taking Notes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com