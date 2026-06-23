Diva’s Daily Dirt: Tay Keith 911 Call Raises Questions, SZA Slams AI Training, Roc Nation Cleared In Texas Lawsuits & Rod Wave Announces “Don’t Look Down” Tour

Tay Keith's girlfriend made a 911 call after he stopped responding, but official cause of death is unknown

SZA is furious that her unreleased music was used to train AI models without her consent

A Texas judge dismissed all claims against Jay-Z's Roc Nation in a long-running legal dispute

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Tay Keith’s 911 Call Adds New Details, Cause Of Death Still Unreleased

Dominique Da Diva says the hip-hop world is still processing the death of Grammy‑nominated producer Tay Keith as new details surface. TMZ is reporting that his girlfriend was the one who made the desperate 911 call after he stopped responding to her messages. She told dispatchers that Tay (legal name Batavius Chambers) invited her over, but when she arrived, no one answered the door and he had not replied for more than 24 hours.

In the call, the dispatcher asks if he has any known health issues, and she mentions breathing complications and high blood pressure. Dominique notes that those issues are now being listed as part of his health history, but authorities have still not released an official cause of death. At only 29 years old, his passing feels even more tragic, and Dominique reminds listeners that life is fragile and precious.

SZA Calls Out AI For Training On Her Voice

Next, Dominique says SZA is “ringing the alarm” about how AI is using artists’ work. The Grammy winner recently posted that a music AI database showed about 238 of her songs had already been used to train AI models, and she believes some of those tracks were unreleased.

SZA wrote that she checked and confirmed the training data herself, and she did not mince words about how she feels. She said that if you are a musician who supports this kind of AI training, “you are disgusting,” adding that nothing anyone says could make it okay. Dominique notes that SZA wrote that last line in all caps, which shows how serious and frustrated she is, especially as other artists begin checking the same AI database she referenced. Dominique admits the situation feels “spooky” and even wonders aloud if she should copyright her voice.

Roc Nation Cleared In Texas Lawsuits

Dominique then turns to Jay‑Z, who is in the headlines for more than just his Cécred hair‑care video. She says a Texas judge has dismissed all claims against Roc Nation in lawsuits filed by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of former clients. Those cases attempted to link Jay‑Z and his company to broader allegations swirling around Diddy and other industry players.

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The ruling marks the latest chapter in a years‑long legal back‑and‑forth between Buzbee and Hov. Dominique says this particular round is now “done with,” giving Jay‑Z another legal victory as he continues to navigate multiple disputes. She frames it as yet another example of his name getting pulled into situations where courts ultimately clear him and Roc Nation of liability.

To close, Dominique has news for Rod Wave fans. He has announced his “Don’t Look Down” tour, which will take him across the U.S. later this year. For the DMV, the key date is October 16, when Rod Wave is scheduled to perform at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Dominique laughs that Rod Wave fans “do not play around” and says they are already getting ready to grab tickets and sing along to every word. She encourages listeners who want to be in the building to move fast once tickets drop, because his shows tend to sell out quickly. For more details on the tour, SZA’s AI fight, Jay‑Z’s legal win and updates on Tay Keith, she directs people to dominiquethedivashow.com.