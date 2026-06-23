Source: Lisa Dragani / Getty

Young Thug has been looking to add some more talent to the YSL roster.

The Atlanta rapper already has a new wave of artists carrying the flag, including, Tezzus, Diamond*, and 1300 Saint. Earlier this month, Thugger popped up during Tezzus and Diamond*’s set at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival in Chicago, showing love to the labels rising stars.

But it looks like he’s not done recruiting just yet.

Recently, Thug took to Instagram Stories and publicly reached out to rising artist Yume, writing, “@yumeworldwide I wanna sign you what we doing?”

The bigger surprise, was his interest in bringing Kodak Black to YSL. After a report from My Mixtapez claimed Kodak was officially out of his deal with Capitol Records, making him a free agent, Thugger wasted no time extending an offer.

“If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whatever he thinks he wants.”

As of now, Kodak Black has not publicly responded to the offer.

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The Florida rapper originally signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Capitol Records in 2022 that reportedly included a six-album commitment. Following the release of his sixth project under the agreement, Kodak The Blessing, Yak was able to fulfill his contractual obligations and move on from the label.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Kodak plans to stay independent or entertain another record deal. One thing is certain, though Young Thug is making it clear that there’s a spot waiting for him at YSL.

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants” was originally published on hiphopwired.com