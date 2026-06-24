Seen On The (World Cup) Scene: Ciara, Issa Rae, Uzo Aduba & Soccer Stars Named Coca-Cola Coin Toss Assistants

Coca-Cola expands the coin toss tradition by inviting athletes, entertainers, and changemakers as Coin Toss Assistants.

Prominent figures like Ciara, Issa Rae, and Christine Sinclair are participating in the ceremonial kickoff moments.

The program reflects the growing intersection of soccer, entertainment, and culture at the FIFA World Cup.





As the FIFA World Cup continues captivating fans, Coca-Cola is bringing celebs to the center pitch.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, Coca-Cola is expanding the traditional coin toss by inviting athletes, entertainers, and changemakers to serve as official Coin Toss Assistants.

A press release reports that Ciara, Issa Rae, Uzo Aduba, actress Carmen Villalobos, actor Cristo Fernández, and some select soccer stars are joining referees and team captains before kickoff, where they help present the match coin and take part in the ceremonial moment that officially sets each match in motion.

Among the first Coca-Cola Coin Toss Assistants were Kansas City Current star Temwa Chawinga, Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair, and stunning songstress/ Seattle Sounders FC co-owner, Ciara.

Source: The Coca‑Cola Company / The Coca‑Cola Company

Chawinga, a two-time NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner, became the inaugural Coin Toss Assistant in Kansas City.

“Being able to be a part of this iconic ritual in my team’s city was a moment I’ll never forget,” Chawinga said in an official statement. “To see all the fans in the stadium from not only our community, but the world was incredible. I look forward to seeing all the people who get to share this unique experience alongside me.”

Sinclair, who holds the record for the most international goals scored by any player, later took center pitch in Vancouver.

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“It’s incredibly special to be part of this historic tournament in my own backyard, and I’m honored to have served as a Coca-Cola Coin Toss Assistant in Vancouver,” Sinclair said. “I’m thrilled to have helped kick off what I know will be an unforgettable celebration of soccer and celebrate the role this sport has held in my life.” Source: The Coca‑Cola Company / The Coca‑Cola Company

Meanwhile, Ciara brought her passion for both sports and entertainment to Seattle, where she helped kick off the festivities ahead of a tournament match in the city she has long supported through her ownership stake in the Seattle Sounders.

“It’s an honor to be part of a moment that brings the world together,” Ciara said about hitting the field. “As a proud owner of the Seattle Sounders FC, it’s especially meaningful to celebrate this moment in a city that worked so hard to bring the FIFA World Cup here.

She continued,

“The FIFA World Cup is bigger than the game. The culture, connection, and community is so special, and a reminder of the power sports have to inspire and unite people.”

A press release says the program reflects the growing intersection of soccer, entertainment, and culture as FIFA World Cup 26 unfolds across the continent.

Source: The Coca‑Cola Company / The Coca‑Cola Company

“Coca-Cola’s Coin Toss Assistant program celebrates some of the many figures behind the growth of soccer in North America,” said Miguel Saucedo, senior director of marketing activation for FIFA World Cup 26 at Coca-Cola. “We’re thrilled to have these prominent figures, soccer fans, and pivotal leaders be a part of the official start of the game for select matches and feel the deeply rooted connection that Coca-Cola has to the pulse of the game.”

See the official Coca-Cola Coin Toss assistant schedule below.

The remaining first group of Coca-Cola Coin Toss Assistants for the FIFA World Cup™ 26 can be found below:

June 28 — Cristo Fernandez, Los Angeles

July 7 — Jon Montgomery, Vancouver

July 9 — Uzo Aduba, Boston

July 10 — Issa Rae, Los Angeles

July 11 — Carmen Villalobos, Miami

Seen On The (World Cup) Scene: Ciara, Issa Rae, Uzo Aduba & Soccer Stars Named Coca-Cola Coin Toss Assistants was originally published on bossip.com