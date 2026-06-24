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Maryland Primary Election Results 2026

Maryland Primary Election Results Set the Stage for November Showdowns

Published on June 24, 2026

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2024 Maryland General Election Results Banner
Source: R1 Digital / Airiel B.

The results are in from Maryland’s 2026 primary election, officially setting the field for several key races that will appear on the November general election ballot.

One of the most closely watched contests will be the race for governor. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Wes Moore secured his party’s nomination and will once again face Republican Dan Cox in a rematch of the 2022 gubernatorial election, which Moore won decisively.

In Maryland’s 5th Congressional District, Adrian Boafo emerged victorious in a crowded Democratic primary race to succeed longtime Congressman Steny Hoyer. Boafo will now face Republican nominee Chris Chaffee in November as voters decide who will represent the district in Congress.

The race for Maryland Comptroller is already set, as neither candidate faced opposition in the primary. Democratic incumbent Brooke Lierman will square off against Republican challenger Sonya Dunn in the general election.

Voters also cast ballots in several congressional and statewide races across Maryland, helping determine the candidates who will compete in November’s election.

Click here for the full list.

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Maryland Primary Election Results Set the Stage for November Showdowns was originally published on 92q.com

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