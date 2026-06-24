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Talib Kweli Sidesteps Boxing Match From Fan He Called Racist

Talib Kweli, who has publicly feuded with fans in the past, took aim at one man who he claimed was a racist although proof wasn't provided.

Published on June 24, 2026

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The Blast 50th Birthday For Talib Kweli

Talib Kweli stands on strong principles that, according to some, might come across as determined to justify his stances while fiercely calling out critics. One fan who used social media to goad Talib Kweli into a boxing match got on the Brooklyn rapper’s bad side, this after he suggested the man was racist and homophobic.

On Talib Kweli’s Facebook fan page, the rapper issued a missive towards Jay Artem, a white man who is firing back with memes and accusations of his own.

From Kweli’s page:

Meet Jay Artem he is a white nationalist. Some would say that’s no different from being a nazi. He hates Black people. He hates gay people. He loves violence.

All the nazi knows is violence. Nazis are fascists who hate free speech, so when Black people say things the nazi doesn’t like, he wants to fight, like a caveman would.

I am stating for the record that I do not agree to participate in a contest of physical dominance with this creepy racist weirdo. So I take this post as a threat. Me and my people don’t take kindly to threats. Racists should know that the quickest way to lose the use of their hands is to try to place one on me. My community got my back because I defend them daily. I can tell Jay here ain’t got no friends. He gonna learn today.

Artem hasn’t backed down and has used his Facebook page to suggest that Kweli was connected to Sean “Diddy” Combs and also shared on the page that fans of Kweli are threatening him.

“Sitting here taking a huge dump, laughing at 100 people in my messages threatening me because I dissed a rapper they don’t even know personally. Can yall stop sending me friend request,” Artem wrote. He also seemed to be amused that music outlets are writing about the row between him and Talib Kweli.

Photo: Getty

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Talib Kweli Sidesteps Boxing Match From Fan He Called Racist was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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