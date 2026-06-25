ReddzRundown: Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Scores Legal Win While Boosie Faces Possible Prison Time

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Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Lands A Legal Victory

Jay-Z just picked up a courtroom win in a high-profile Roc Nation case. A Texas judge dismissed all claims filed by attorney Tony Buzbee’s law firm against the company. The judge ruled that the plaintiffs failed to show why a Texas court had jurisdiction over Jay-Z’s entertainment imprint. The ruling does not clear the underlying accusations, but it removes Roc Nation from those specific Texas suits.

This stems from litigation tied to earlier allegations, including a claim from a woman who once accused Hov of assault when she was a minor. That particular case was withdrawn before this latest ruling. With jurisdiction off the table, Roc Nation walks away with an important procedural victory. The plaintiffs can still attempt to refile in another state, but for now the scoreboard tilts in Hov’s favor. Reddzz frames it as a major win in a messy legal saga.

Lil Boosie Faces Possible 18–24 Months

On the flip side, Lil Boosie may be staring at serious time behind bars. His probation officer reportedly wants him locked up again following his recent arrest in Houston. Authorities charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged incident at a club. On top of that, he is accused of traveling outside his district without permission while on supervision.

If the judge sides with his probation officer, Boosie could face 18 to 24 months in custody. Reddzz jokes that Boosie will probably respond with a new online petition and still plan a pool party. She paints a picture of Boosie turning legal drama into social media content and chaos. The segment closes with a reminder to tap in for more Reddzz Rundown on KYS-DC and to follow her on Instagram at @LadyRedz and @LADYREDDZZ.