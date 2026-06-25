Trump Stalls Bipartisan Housing Relief To Demand Controversial SAVE Act

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Trump Cancels Housing Affordability Act Signing

President Trump abruptly canceled the planned signing of the bipartisan Housing Affordability Act. He told lawmakers he will not sign it until Congress passes the SAVE Act first. The move stunned many who expected a rare moment of agreement on housing costs. On air, the host compares his approach to a mob boss calling shots.

The cancellation also scrapped the scheduled housing news conference at the White House. Trump framed his stance as a response to a “national emergency.” He signaled his priority is the SAVE Act, not immediate housing relief. The segment paints the decision as another chaotic turn in national politics.

What Is In The SAVE Act?

The SAVE Act would dramatically tighten voting rules and several social policies. It would require voters to prove citizenship and show voter identification at the polls. The bill also includes a sweeping ban on mail-in ballots nationwide. Critics warn these changes could make it harder for many eligible citizens to vote.

Beyond elections, the SAVE Act reaches into health care and sports. It would block sex reassignment surgeries on minors across the country. It would also bar people born as men from competing in women’s sports. Trump argues these measures are urgent and must pass before anything else moves.

What The Housing Affordability Act Would Have Done

The blocked Housing Affordability Act targeted rising housing costs for everyday people. One major provision would ban corporate investors from buying up single-family homes just to rent them out. Supporters say this step could ease pressure on tight housing markets. It aimed to keep more homes available for families who want to buy.

The bill also pushed for more manufactured housing options to help lower costs. Lawmakers designed it to make it easier for working people to afford a safe roof over their heads. For many in the DMV and beyond, it looked like concrete help on the way. Now that relief is on hold while Trump demands action on the SAVE Act first. The host sums it up as “another ghetto week in America” and urges listeners to stay informed at dominiquethedivashow.com.