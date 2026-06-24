Austin Metcalf’s Father Jeff Speaks Out Again About Karmelo Anthony's Family, Says They 'Never Showed Remorse'

Grieving father criticizes victim's family for lack of remorse, despite their own grief

Victim's family faces intense public scrutiny, harassment, and threats following the tragedy

Debate around the fairness of the trial and allegations of racial bias further inflame the situation

Source: Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe / Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe

This is very classless and yet classically caucasian.

Jeff Metcalf, the father of slain Texas teenager Austin Metcalf, used a recent appearance on The Will Cain Show to once again making disparaging remarks about the family of Karmelo Anthony. According to Newsweek, Jeff said Anthony’s family never apologized to him, never expressed remorse, and never attempted to reach out following Austin’s death or during the high-profile murder trial.

“I was actually hoping to show them, I know what happened was terrible. And your son made a horrible mistake. I was hoping for some accountability maybe and some remorse. Neither one was shown,” he told Cain.

Wow, maybe, just maybe, the Anthonys were also mourning a loss and didn’t want to play kumbaya with good ol’ boy Jeff. Sounds crazy, we know, but anything is possible…

Anthony was convicted earlier this month and sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing Austin during a confrontation at a Frisco, Texas, high school track meet in April 2025. As BOSSIP previously reported, the 19-year-old’s legal team has already begun the appeals process, while his parents continue to maintain that he acted in self-defense.

During the interview, Jeff expressed frustration that Anthony’s parents allegedly left the courthouse after the verdict and were not present for victim-impact statements delivered by Austin’s loved ones. He argued that their absence reflected a lack of accountability and suggested that an acknowledgment of the harm caused might have carried more weight than their continued insistence on their son’s innocence.

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“They weren’t there for the sentencing and they were not there for victim impact statements,” he said. “They left that poor child up there by himself.”

“That poor child.” It’s pretty gross to watch Metcalf go in front of a conservative audience and try to win an Academy Award for best actor with this disingenuous performance of concern for Karmelo.

While Metcalf’s grief over losing his son is surely profound, his comments also reflected the increasingly bitter public feud that has grown around the case. Rather than focusing solely on his family’s loss, he appeared determined to publicly condemn Anthony’s parents for how they have handled the aftermath of this tragedy. That criticism comes despite the fact that Anthony’s family has spent more than a year dealing with intense public scrutiny, harassment, threats, and national attention surrounding the case. Must be white.

Metcalf also used the interview to criticize media figures—specifically Sunny Hostin of The View—who have questioned whether Anthony received a fair trial, dismissing such discussions as attempts to profit from the tragedy or inject race into the case. He argued that the focus should remain on Austin’s death rather than broader debates surrounding the trial. He also alleges that Hostin was having a bad faith discussion for “clickbait and clicks.”

“I really wish they wouldn’t speak about it at all because, one, if that woman said that, she has no idea about the facts of the case, but she wants to spew her public opinion on a platform that reaches millions of people every day,” said Metcalf.

Well, now that the initial trial and the sentencing has been completed, we would like not to hear Jeff Metcalf speak anymore, either. It serves no purpose other than to rile people up, and he claims not to want that.

Austin Metcalf’s Father Jeff Speaks Out Again About Karmelo Anthony's Family, Says They 'Never Showed Remorse' was originally published on bossip.com