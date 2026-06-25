ReddzzRundown: B2K vs Pretty Ricky Verzuz & New Jay‑Z HBO Doc

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Jay‑Z Returns In New HBO Documentary Series

Jay‑Z is back with a new long‑form story, this time on HBO. The network will air an eight‑part documentary titled “Jay‑Z in Eight” this fall. The series reunites Hov with legendary producer Rick Rubin, who crafted 99 Problems. It also brings in Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya as a producer, adding serious film weight.

The documentary will explore Jay‑Z’s catalog, lyrics, and life in depth. Episodes will highlight his creative process and the experiences that shaped his music. Fans can expect candid conversations, classic stories, and unseen angles on his rise. For hip‑hop heads, this series already feels like required viewing.

B2K vs Pretty Ricky Verzuz Lights Up Tonight

Tonight, the culture clocks in for a nostalgic showdown: B2K versus Pretty Ricky on Verzuz. The R&B matchup streams at 9:30 p.m. on Apple Music and the Verzuz Instagram. Fans are already planning pajama watch parties, jersey dresses, and wine. The energy feels like a throwback girls’ night in.

Pleasure P recently jumped on Live with Bow Wow to set ground rules. He made it clear he is not performing solo records. For him, the night must stay about Pretty Ricky as a group. The comments sounded aimed straight at Omarion, who often leans into his solo hits.

Pleasure P Sends A Message To Omarion

On the live stream, Pleasure P spelled out his stance very directly. He said he is not doing “no solo s**t” on Verzuz. The focus, in his view, has to remain on group records and day‑one fans. If Omarion tries to turn things into a solo rollout, there could be tension on stage.

The clip quickly hit timelines and sparked debate. Some fans agree and want a pure group battle. Others argue Omarion’s solo run is part of the era’s soundtrack. Either way, the moment raised expectations for drama and fun tonight. Everyone will watch to see if “Touch” sneaks into the set.

Reddzz Invites Fans To Pick A Side

Reddzz closes the segment by asking the key question: who you got, B2K or Pretty Ricky? She paints the picture of friends arguing their favorites in group chats. Both groups carry heavy nostalgia, from Millennium tour memories to late‑night slow jams. The matchup feels like a celebration more than a war.