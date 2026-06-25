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Fans Honor Michael Jackson on 17th Anniversary of His Death

Published on June 25, 2026

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Tenth Anniversary of Michael Jackson Death
Source: Dania Maxwell / Getty

Fans Honor Michael Jackson on 17th Anniversary of His Death

Seventeen years ago, the whole world stopped as we all heard the news of losing one of the most influential entertainers of all time.

On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson died from acute propofol intoxication while preparing for his “This Is It” comeback tour residency in London.

With the Lionsgate biopic Michael, based on the life of the superstar, continuing to rise at the box office, nearing $1 billion, fans across the world still feel the lingering grief of losing the entertainer in a rawer sense.

On Instagram, Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael and who portrayed the entertainer in the biopic, shared a picture of his uncle on social media and stated: “17 years and missed every single day.”

Every year, family, friends, coworkers and fans mark the anniversary of Jackson’s death with personal stories, artwork, photos, and even visiting his grave at Forest Lawn and leaving flowers and other memorabilia.

As we celebrate the impact of the King of Pop and his contribution to music, entertainment, and humanitarianism–– here are how fans across the globe are reminiscing and honoring the superstar today.

Fans Honor Michael Jackson on 17th Anniversary of His Death was originally published on foxync.com

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