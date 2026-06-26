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Lil Durk’s Attorney Says Even Law Enforcement Is Tell Him “Free Durk”

Lil Durk’s Attorney Says Even Law Enforcement Is Telling Him “Free Durk”

According to Findling, he’s been working around the clock to secure Durk’s release and says support for the rapper has come from unexpected places.

Published on June 26, 2026

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2024 Dreamville Music Festival
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Durk’s remains behind bars as he continues fighting his federal murder-for-hire case.

During Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival, Durk’s attorney, Drew Findling, caught up with Dometi Pongo and provided an update on the Chicago rapper’s legal battle. According to Findling, he’s been working around the clock to secure Durk’s release and says support for the rapper has come from unexpected places.

“I have people coming up to me all the time saying ‘Free Durk,’ I even have law enforcement officers coming up to me saying ‘Free Durk.’”

The veteran defense attorney also highlighted Durk’s impact outside of music, pointing to his community work in Chicago as a reflection of his character.

“Durk comes from Chicago, he’s self-made, he was a Grammy Award winner, and was deeply involved in community service right here in your city [Chicago]. He had local politicians supporting him, people in the community supporting him.”

During the interview, Pongo asked Findling how confident he was about eventually seeing Smurk walk free. Findling made it clear he’s doing everything possible to make that happen.

“Everybody that I fought for, for years and years and years, everyone knows I’m 24/7 man. You can call me at 3 in the morning, I’m at the police station. So, that’s not me, I’m in it to win it, and we’re going to win it.”

Lil Durk is currently facing federal murder-for-hire charges and could receive a life sentence if convicted. His trial remains one of the most closely watched legal cases in Hip-Hop.

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Lil Durk’s Attorney Says Even Law Enforcement Is Telling Him “Free Durk” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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