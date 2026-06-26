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Federal Judge Orders DOJ To Release Unredacted Epstein Files

Federal Judge Orders DOJ To Release Unredacted Epstein Files, Says Todd Blanche ‘Conceded’ To Violating Law

On Thursday, a federal judge ordered the DOJ to either release unredacted versions of several files related to late billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, or explain why it can't do so.

Published on June 26, 2026

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Bound volumes of the partially redacted Epstein files, line
Source: Probal Rashid / Getty

Apparently, neither a war on Iran nor a war on reflecting pool algae can aid President Donald Trump and his administration in permanently distracting the world from the issue of the Epstein files.

On Thursday, a federal judge ordered the Justice Department to either release unredacted versions of several files related to late billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, or explain why it can’t do so.

According to CBS News, the ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, which gave the government until July 2 to comply, came following a lawsuit accusing Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche of improperly redacting documents, which, of course, is the same thing former Attorney General Pam Bondi has been accused of doing, especially as they related to allegations that the president himself sexually assaulted a minor.

In Blanche’s case, according to the judge, he essentially “conceded” to violating the law Congress passed last November, which requires the public release of the vast majority of records relating to Epstein.

“The Attorney General does not respond substantively to any of these arguments,” Sullivan wrote in the opinion, according to Politico. “The Attorney General has conceded that he is in violation of the Act.”

Here are a few details regarding the redacted files, as reported by CBS:

The documents in question include eight emails with either the sender or recipient blacked out, a draft indictment of Epstein with the names of potential co-conspirators obscured and a 2019 email that mentions several co-conspirators whose names were redacted. Sullivan also ordered the Justice Department to either release the interview notes behind several FBI documents summarizing unverified allegations against President Trump, or explain why it couldn’t release them.

The government was also ordered to release a log listing every redaction it has made to the files it has published on Epstein, as required by law.

Look, the MAGA world, including Trump himself, gets really upset when folks suggest that the president is a pedophile or sex abuser, but the lengths officials in this administration have gone through to hide, well, something just doesn’t bode well for an adjudicated sex offender who has repeatedly made public comments that suggest he’s a sex abuser who isn’t above abusing underage girls.

Jussayin’, if he isn’t guilty, why all the effort to hide what he’s not guilty of?

SEE ALSO:

DOJ Releases Epstein Files Containing Trump Allegations

Donald Trump Signs Bill To Release The Epstein Files

Shocker: DOJ Couldn’t Even Properly Redact Epstein Files

SEE ALSO

Federal Judge Orders DOJ To Release Unredacted Epstein Files, Says Todd Blanche ‘Conceded’ To Violating Law was originally published on newsone.com

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